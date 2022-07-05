94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Gun used in Illinois shooting bought legally in state

By Annie Sweeney, Jake Sheridan and Madeline Buckley Chicago Tribune
July 5, 2022 - 9:07 am
 
A law enforcement officer watches as people are evacuated from an Anthropologie store in Highla ...
A law enforcement officer watches as people are evacuated from an Anthropologie store in Highland Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb’s Fourth of July parade. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CHICAGO — The gun that was used in the Highland Park mass shooting was purchased legally in Illinois, authorities and Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering told the Tribune.

The comments offered some of the first details of the provenance of the weapon used in the shooting that killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen others in the north suburb.

Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, confirmed the suspect who is in custody for the shooting purchased the gun in Illinois.

Details on the original purchase of the weapon came from an expedited trace conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the wake of the shooting. The weapon has been described by authorities as “high powered.”

Covelli also told the Tribune that the FBI is sending in an expert team to reconstruct the shooting, which means items left along the parade route will likely remain for several days.

Authorities continued to investigate Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in north suburban Highland Park Monday morning, sending crowds of people fleeing from the parade route, leaving behind chairs, blankets, strollers and other remnants from the holiday celebration.

The victims ranged in age from 8 to 85.

Parade attendees described hearing a barrage of bullets while watching floats and marchers traverse down the street. People grabbed children and ran, taking cover in nearby shops. A tuba player recalled watching people running in panic while his band played joyful music.

The attack shuttered much of the North Shore while law enforcement from more than 100 agencies searched for the gunman. Parades and events in nearby towns were canceled while many sheltered in place, leaving quiet streets on the normally jubilant holiday.

Police arrested Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, Monday evening following an hourslong search. He had previously been described as a “person of interest” in the case by Highland Park police. After a short chase, he was apprehended in North Chicago without incident, authorities said.

Police recovered a rifle at the crime scene.

Crimo posted online videos under the name “The Awake Rapper,” some with chilling references to violence, including one that features footage of a young man in a bedroom and a classroom along with cartoons of a gunman and people being shot.

On Tuesday morning, downtown Highland Park was still marked by detritus left behind during the shooting. The parade route was littered with abandoned lawn chairs and strollers. American flags waved.

Some stunned residents tried to keep to normal routines, while bracing for more news of the dead and injured.

A block away from the parade route, a group of men met for coffee near a Starbucks, where they’ve gathered every morning for fifteen years. They had to bring morning brew from Dunkin’ Donuts because their store remained closed.

”We meet here everyday to talk normally about fun stuff. Today is not so fun,” Highland Park resident Andrew Stone said. ”This is such a small community. We’re all going to know someone who was injured.”

The men tried to find out who among the people they knew was shot. A family friend took a bullet to the foot. A woman at the temple had been killed, they determined.

They argued over why it happened here, in the tight-knit community they once knew was safe. Across the grated table, Jim Terman said he had been watching the parade from the block where the shooting happened. He can’t stop thinking about it.

”It just runs through your mind,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
2
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
3
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
4
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
5
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and face masks are provided at a polling place at Boyle Heigh ...
Ultra-contagious coronavirus subvariants fuel spread across California
By Rong-Gong Lin II and Luke Money Los Angeles Times

In a sign of how the new coronavirus wave continues to spread across California, two-thirds of the state’s counties are now in the high COVID-19 community level, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in indoor public spaces.

 
Man arrested in Illinois shooting that killed 6
By Michael Tarm, Kathleen Foody and Roger Schneider The Associated Press

Highland Park’s police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people and wounded at least 30 has been taken into custody.

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denm ...
Mall shooting in Copenhagen leaves 3 dead, 3 critical; suspect arrested
By Jan M. Olsen and Karl Ritter The Associated Press

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.

A Ukrainian serviceman changes his position at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday ...
Russia gains control of last pivotal eastern Ukrainian city
By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Francesca Ebel The Associated Press

Ukraine’s General Staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.

Uvalde schools police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo listens during a news conference a ...
Uvadle police Chief Arredondo resigns from City Council
By Jamie Landers, The Dallas Morning News Tribune Content Agency

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the City Council for District 3,” Pete Arredondo told the Leader-News.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a h ...
WNBA star Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
By Jim Heintz The Associated Press

MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4½ months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that has unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.