63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Gunman killed, 2 officers injured in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

By Adrian Sainz The Associated Press
February 10, 2020 - 9:21 am
 
Updated February 10, 2020 - 11:53 am

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas Monday morning, authorities said.

Mayor Cedric Williams said at a news conference that the officers were hospitalized soon after the shooting at the store in Forrest City, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west of Memphis.

Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post that two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting at the Walmart in Forrest City. Authorities have not released the names of the people who were shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company was working with the Forrest City Police Department with its investigation but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center in the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day when she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the lab until the gunshots stopped.

“The first two shots kind of startled me, and then a coworker came in and said it was gunfire,” Priddy said.

She and a coworker ran from the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to get as far away from the building as possible. She was not injured.

“I was too afraid to think of anything except to get to safety,” she said. “We kept our minds straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.”

Forrest City is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west of Memphis and about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the shooting.

It’s not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shooting. A man was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Memphis earlier this month, three people were fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

The retailer came under criticism for having insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day has since quietly expanded security at all its stores in the city to include an armed off-duty police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that the hiring of off-duty officers in El Paso was not a blanket policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.

Associated Press writers Cedar Attanasio in El Paso, Texas, and Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ann Lovell carries her box of prescriptions after returning to Salt Lake City International Air ...
Utah flies employees to Mexico for lower prescription drug prices
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Ann Lovell had never owned a passport before last year. Now, the 62-year-old teacher is a frequent flier, traveling every few months to Tijuana, Mexico, to buy medication for rheumatoid arthritis — with tickets paid for by the state of Utah’s public insurer.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, young desert locusts that have not yet grown wings ...
Young hungry locusts threaten 10M people in Somalia
By Josphat Kasire and Ben Curtis The Associated Press

With more rains expected in the region in the coming weeks, the number of locusts if unchecked could grow by up to 500 times by June.

In this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo, Gayle King attends the 2019 Women's Media Awards, hosted by T ...
CBS condemns Gayle King threats; backlash grows against Snoop Dogg
By David Bauder The Associated Press

The CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” Saturday as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.

New York City police officers work the scene of a police involved shooting outside the 41st pre ...
NYPD: Gunman ambushes police twice in 12 hours
By Sophia Rosenbaum and Deepti Hajela The Associated Press

Despite multiple shots fired in both incidents, nobody was killed and all are expected to recover, police said.