Guy Fieri cooks dinner for first responders of Camp Fire wildfire

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helped first responders battling the Camp Fire wildfire in northern California Sunday night by surprising them with a cooked meal.

(Butte County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

(Butte County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helped first responders battling the Camp Fire wildfire in Northern California Sunday night by surprising them with a meal.

The Auburn Police Department said on Twitter that Fieri treated the first responders to a pulled-pork dinner.

Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County #CampFire Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food! #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/tL9CekUtUP — Auburn Police Dept (@AuburnPoliceCA) November 12, 2018

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Fieri’s surprise visit to a law enforcement staging area not only filled first responders’ bellies, but it also lifted their spirits.

Thank you Guy for feeding my boy! pic.twitter.com/dhGzXouiAR — mommamia (@Stephaniek67) November 12, 2018

It’s not the first time Fieri has provided food during a wildfire.

According to CBS Sacremento, the famous chef helped served more than a thousand meals to evacuees of the Carr Fire over the summer.

Big thanks to our team at @camp_chef The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire pic.twitter.com/EFJ3l6S1V4 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 11, 2018

Fieri has two restaurants in Las Vegas: Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Linq and Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at the Rio.