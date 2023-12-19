53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Haley slams DeSantis for campaigning with senator who voted against condemning antisemitism

By Thomas Beaumont The Associated Press
December 18, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall camp ...
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign event, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, ...
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. Former President Donald Trump was the first choice of 51% of likely Iowa caucus participants in a Des Moines Register-NBC News-Mediacom Iowa Poll published Monday, Dec. 11. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed that he will win Iowa, had the support of 19 percent. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has suggested she can beat DeSantis in the state and go head to head with Trump in later primaries, was at 16%. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with audience members during ...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with audience members during a meet and greet, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Denison, Iowa. Former President Donald Trump was the first choice of 51 percent of likely Iowa caucus participants in a Des Moines Register-NBC News-Mediacom Iowa Poll published Monday, Dec. 11. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has vowed that he will win Iowa, had the support of 19%. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ALTOONA, Iowa — Nikki Haley denounced Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis in Iowa on Sunday for campaigning in the state with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, the lone House Republican who voted last week against a GOP resolution condemning antisemitism on university campuses.

“You can’t be pro-Israel and bring the most anti-Israel Republican into this state, who voted against fighting antisemitism on college campuses,” Haley said. “And that’s who he brought to your state.”

Coming at the end of a campaign event at a suburban Des Moines bar and grill, Haley’s criticism of DeSantis for campaigning with Massie on Saturday marks the increased pressure for the two to emerge from Iowa as the stronger alternative to former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the heavy favorite to win Iowa’s leadoff caucuses on Jan. 15. Last week at a campaign event in eastern Iowa, Trump stressed that an Iowa blowout would help him rally the party early in the 2024 voting. “The margin of victory is very important, it’s just very important,” Trump told his audience in Coralville.

DeSantis and Haley have increasingly sparred publicly, as they have during debates, while ads by groups supporting each have sought to stall the other’s movement in Iowa with less than a month until the caucuses.

DeSantis campaigned in Iowa with Massie when the two headlined a town hall-style event geared toward gun rights policy in Johnston, Iowa, a northern Des Moines suburb.

Massie has previously critiqued antisemitism-related legislation as restricting free speech, voting against related GOP-sponsored resolutions since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Support for Israel is a top priority for most Republicans.

DeSantis has called for U.S. support of Israel, touted his effort from Florida to deliver medical supplies to the country and evacuate hundreds of Americans from Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack led by Hamas. DeSantis has also called for the destruction of Hamas.

DeSantis’ campaign dismissed the criticism of campaigning with Massie.

“Ron DeSantis has been the clearest, most consistent pro-Israel candidate in the race,” DeSantis’ campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin said. “He has unequivocally supported Israel in exterminating Hamas.”

Haley has called on Israel to “finish them,” referring to Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada and the European Union.

MOST READ
1
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
2
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
3
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
4
CARTOONS: Harvard just found a new mascot
CARTOONS: Harvard just found a new mascot
5
Once prominent Hughes Center now sits nearly half empty
Once prominent Hughes Center now sits nearly half empty
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, right, speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. c ...
U.S., Israeli officials discuss more targeted approach
By Tara Copp, Melanie Lidman and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli leaders to discuss scaling back major combat operations in Gaza but said Washington was not imposing a timetable.

Israeli soldiers are seen in a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used to attack the ...
Israel finds large tunnel adjacent to Gaza border
By Ariel Schalit and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The entryway to the tunnel is just a few hundred yards from the heavily fortified Erez crossing and a nearby Israeli military base.

Israeli soldiers are briefed after coming back from the Gaza Strip at a staging area in souther ...
Israel faces new calls for cease-fire from allies
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany called for a “sustainable” cease-fire, saying too many civilians had been killed.

Members of the community gathered at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater in Oakland, Calif., to light ...
Antisemitism upsurge in wake of war unsettles U.S. Jews
By David Lauter and Jaweed Kaleem Los Angeles Times

Antisemitism has sprung back to virulence in the U.S., deeply unsettling American Jews, many of whom had viewed it as a relic of past generations, destined to fade away.

More stories
Georgia House’s vote to condemn ‘evil’ Hamas exposes Democratic divide
Georgia House’s vote to condemn ‘evil’ Hamas exposes Democratic divide
Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns antisemitism on the rise
Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns antisemitism on the rise
University presidents defend actions in combatting campus antisemitism
University presidents defend actions in combatting campus antisemitism
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
Biden: Israel losing support internationally
Harvard president apologizes for remarks on antisemitism as pressure mounts on Penn’s president
Harvard president apologizes for remarks on antisemitism as pressure mounts on Penn’s president
Harvard president will keep job following remarks to Congress on antisemitism
Harvard president will keep job following remarks to Congress on antisemitism