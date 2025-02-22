Hamas frees 6 hostages but questions cloud Gaza ceasefire’s future

Hamas on Saturday released the last six living hostages expected under the first phase of its ceasefire with Israel.

Freed Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov looks on from a van as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Freed Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert, gestures from a military helicopter as he arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after he was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A woman reacts as the first two of six hostages to be released in Gaza by Palestinian militants are handed over to the Red Cross while they watch a live broadcast in 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas on Saturday released the last six living hostages expected under the first phase of its ceasefire with Israel with a week remaining, as questions over the next phase clouded the deal ‘s future. The release of Palestinian prisoners was delayed without explanation.

Freed were three Israeli men seized from the Nova music festival and another taken while visiting family in southern Israel during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the 16-month war in Gaza. The two others were held for a decade after entering Gaza on their own.

Five were handed over in staged ceremonies that the Red Cross, U.N. and Israel have condemned as cruel and disrespectful, escorted by masked, armed Hamas terrorists in front of hundreds of Palestinians.

Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen were posed alongside Hamas terrorists. A beaming Shem Tov, acting under duress, kissed two terrorists on the head and blew kisses to the crowd. They wore fake army uniforms, though they were not soldiers when abducted.

Cohen’s family and friends in Israel chanted “Eliya! Eliya! Eliya!” and cheered.

“You’re heroes,” Shem Tov told his parents as they later embraced, laughing and crying. “You have no idea how much I dreamt of you.” His father, Malki Shem Tov, told public broadcaster Kan his son was held alone after the first 50 days and lost 37 pounds.

Earlier Saturday, Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 38, were freed. Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, entered Gaza in 2014. His family told Israeli media he has struggled with mental health issues. The Israeli-Austrian Shoham was taken from Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife and two children were freed in a 2023 exchange.

Later, Israel’s military said Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, was released. The Bedouin Israeli entered Gaza in 2015. His family has told Israeli media he was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The release of over 600 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel — the largest one-day prisoner release in the ceasefire’s first phase — did not occur just after the hostage releases as expected, apparently for Israeli security consultations on Saturday evening.

Israel’s government didn’t respond to questions. Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal, with spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanou accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “deliberately stalling.”

The hostage release followed a heartrending dispute when Hamas on Thursday handed over the wrong body for Shiri Bibas, an Israeli mother abducted with her two young boys. The remains were determined to be those of a Palestinian woman. Netanyahu vowed revenge for “a cruel and malicious violation.” Hamas suggested it was a mistake.

Israeli forensic authorities confirmed a body handed over on Friday was Bibas. Dr. Chen Kugel, head of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, said they found no evidence Bibas and her children were killed in a bombing, but did not give a cause.

Hamas denied Israeli claims it was responsible for the children’s deaths.

The ceasefire deal has paused the deadliest and most devastating fighting ever between Israel and Hamas, but there are fears the war will resume after the first phase ends.

Hamas has said it will release four bodies next week, completing the first phase.

Talks on the ceasefire’s second phase are yet to start, but negotiations are likely to be more difficult.

Hamas has said it won’t release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Netanyahu, with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, says he’s committed to destroying Hamas’ military and governing capacities.

An Israeli official said Netanyahu was meeting with security advisers on Saturday evening about the ceasefire’s future. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting had not been formally announced.