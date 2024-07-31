94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists af ...
FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, sh ...
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, shakes hands with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at the start of their meeting at the President's office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, me ...
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, meets Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, at the President's office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
FILE - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press briefing after his meeting with Iranian ...
FILE - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press briefing after his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supr ...
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. A portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs on the wall. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
More Stories
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus taxis at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, Friday, June 2, 2023, ...
Spirit Airlines is going upscale; will offer fares with extra perks
Right-wing Israelis, one holding a Palestinian scarf, at a protest outside of the initial heari ...
Tension between Israeli military, hard-liners rises over probe of soldiers
A man removes power cables near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in th ...
Israelis: Airstrike in Beirut takes out terrorist commander
The Tesla logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a dealership, Feb. 2, 2020, in Littleton, C ...
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press
July 30, 2024 - 9:04 pm
 

TEHRAN, Iran — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday, and Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.

Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

An Israeli military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hamas said Haniyeh was killed “in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of Iran’s new president.”

“Hamas declares to the great Palestinian people and the people of the Arab and Islamic nations and all the free people of the world, brother leader Ismail Haniyeh a martyr,” the terse statement said.

Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip in 2019 and had lived in exile in Qatar. The top Hamas leader in Gaza is Yehya Sinwar, who masterminded the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Iran gave no details on how Haniyeh was killed, and the Guard said the attack was under investigation.

Analysts on Iranian state television immediately began blaming Israel for the attack.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House. The apparent assassination comes at a precarious time, as the Biden administration has tried to push Hamas and Israel to agree to at least a temporary cease-fire and hostage-release deal.

CIA Director Bill Burns was in Rome on Sunday to meet with senior Israel, Qatari and Egyptian officials in the latest round of talks.

Israel is suspected of running a yearslong assassination campaign targeting Iranian nuclear scientists and others associated with its atomic program. In 2020, a top Iranian military nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun while traveling in a car outside Tehran.

In Israel’s war against Hamas since the Oct.7 terrorist attack, more than 39,360 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, whose count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man removes power cables near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in th ...
Israelis: Airstrike in Beirut takes out terrorist commander
By Bassem Mroue and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel has blamed the rocket attack Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams on the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which has denied any role.

Protesters gather in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sd ...
Israeli military detains 9 soldiers over alleged abuse of detainee
By Sam McNeil and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it was questioning nine soldiers after allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from part ...
Israeli airstrike hits in central Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Sam Metz The Associated Press

Israeli airstrikes hit a school used by displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 30 people.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria, North Korea of supporting Hamas attack on Israel
recommend 2
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City
recommend 3
Israeli army admits Oct. 7 failures, including slow response times, disorganization
recommend 4
Israeli strike in Syria kills ex-bodyguard of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader, official says
recommend 5
Israel weighs Hamas’ latest response to Gaza cease-fire proposal
recommend 6
Hamas hostage victims, families interviewed in terror probe