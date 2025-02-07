70°F
Nation and World

Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed

FILE - Hamas fighters take up positions ahead of a hostage release in Khan Younis, southern Gaz ...
FILE - Hamas fighters take up positions ahead of a hostage release in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem, File)
This combination of undated photos provided by Hostages Family Forum show Or Levy, Eli Sharabi ...
This combination of undated photos provided by Hostages Family Forum show Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, all of whom were abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
Women Mishmeret 101, or shift 101, a group of mothers of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and th ...
Women Mishmeret 101, or shift 101, a group of mothers of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their supporters, take part in a silent sit-in at the U.S. Consulate building that houses the Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem to urge the government to complete all phases of the hostage deal to bring everyone home, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press
February 7, 2025 - 1:25 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Hamas identified three more Israeli hostages it plans to free as part of the fragile ceasefire agreement, a sign the deal was moving forward Friday even as U.S. and Israeli officials continued calls to relocate Gaza’s population after the war.

The three men, captured by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, are set to be freed Saturday, in the fifth exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinians jailed in Israel.

An Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive material, confirmed that the hostages scheduled for release are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34.

Israel is set to release 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday to fulfill its side of the agreement, according to the Hamas-linked prisoners’ office in Gaza. The terms of the deal’s first six-week phase call for Hamas to gradually free a total of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Sharabi was taken captive from Kibbutz Beeri, a communal farm that was one of the hardest hit in the Hamas terrorist attack. His wife, Lianne, and their teenage daughters were killed by terrorists.

Ben Ami, a father of three, was taken hostage from the same community, where he was the kibbutz accountant. His wife, who was also captured, was released during a brief ceasefire in November 2023.

Levy, a computer programmer from the city of Rishon Lezion, was pulled by terrorists from a bomb shelter near the Nova music festival in southern Israel. His wife was killed during the attack. The couple’s toddler son has been under the care of family members.

Hamas has so far released 18 hostages, including five Thai citizens captured in Israel during the attack. Last week, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in accordance with the deal.

Details of the planned exchange came as President Donald Trump continued talking up his proposal to move all Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop it as an international travel destination.

The idea, which Trump characterized Friday as a “real estate transaction,” has been roundly rejected by the region’s Arab governments and by Palestinians themselves, who say forcing them from their homes would constitute ethnic cleansing.

But Trump insisted Friday that his idea “had been very well received.” After calling originally for “permanent” resettlement of the Palestinians, his newest comments left the question of duration unresolved.

“We don’t want to see everybody move back and then move out in 10 years” because of continued unrest, he said.

Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of Gaza, as specified by the ceasefire agreement, but remain in border areas. The military has warned Palestinians to avoid areas where troops are operating and has opened fire on people accused of violating the terms of the agreement.

Negotiators have yet to agree on terms for the deal’s second phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in return for more prisoners and a lasting ceasefire.

The Palestinian prisoners’ office said that of those set for release Saturday, 18 are serving life sentences, 54 have long-term sentences, and 111 are Gazans who were detained after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

