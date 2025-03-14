Hamas says it will release a U.S.-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies

The Israeli prime minister’s office cast doubt on the offer, accusing Hamas of trying to manipulate talks underway in Qatar on the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Despite its best day in months, Wall Street suffers 4th losing week in row

Palestinians perform Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Bnei Brak, Israel, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM — Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said Friday that it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual nationals who had died in captivity. The Israeli prime minister’s office cast doubt on the offer, accusing Hamas of trying to manipulate talks underway in Qatar on the next stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Hamas, which rules over what remains of the Gaza Strip, didn’t immediately specify when the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies would take place — or what it expected to get in return.

Alexander was 19 when he was abducted from his base on the border with Gaza in southern Israel during the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

It wasn’t clear which mediators proposed what Hamas was discussing. Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. have been guiding negotiations, and none had confirmed making the suggestion as of Friday night.

U.S. officials, including envoy Steve Witkoff, said Friday that they had presented a proposal Wednesday to extend the ceasefire a few more weeks as the sides negotiate a permanent truce. The officials said in a statement that Hamas was claiming flexibility in public while privately making “entirely impractical” demands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had “accepted the Witkoff outline and showed flexibility,” but that Hamas was refusing to do so.

“At the same time, it continues to use manipulation and psychological warfare — the reports about Hamas’ willingness to release American hostages are intended to sabotage the negotiations,” read a letter from the government to hostage families.

It added that Israel’s negotiating team would return Friday from Qatar’s capital, Doha. Netanyahu said that he plans to convene his ministerial team Saturday night to hear from the negotiators and decide on the next steps.

Hamas, meanwhile, sent a delegation to Cairo to discuss the ceasefire negotiations with Egyptian officials.

Hamas official Husam Badran reaffirmed Friday what he said was the terrorist group’s commitment to fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in all its phases. He warned that any Israeli deviation from the terms would return negotiations to square one.

The White House announced last week that American officials had engaged in “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas, stepping away from a long-held U.S. policy of not directly engaging with the terrorist group. That prompted a terse response from Netanyahu’s office.

The U.S. said Friday that under its proposal, Hamas would release Alexander and other living hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. The terrorists were told that the proposal would have to be accepted soon, the U.S. statement said, adding that delay would not pay off for Hamas.

The first phase of the ceasefire ended two weeks ago, but the pause in fighting has held — if tensely — for now. The initial phase allowed the return of 25 living hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli forces have withdrawn to buffer zones inside Gaza.

Hamas is believed to be holding 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.

The Hostage Families Forum, which represents most captives’ families, said Friday it welcomed plans for any releases, but “without a comprehensive deal, we risk sealing the fate of all remaining hostages.”

Hamas wants to start negotiations on the ceasefire’s second phase, which would entail the release of the remaining hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace.

The developments came as Jews began celebrating the Purim holiday, and Muslims continued marking the holy month of Ramadan.

Around 80,000 Muslim worshippers prayed Friday at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, according to the Islamic Trust, which monitors the site. Israel is allowing only men over age 55 and women over 50 to enter from the occupied territory.

———

Associated Press writers David Rising in Bangkok, Jennifer Peltz in New York and Darlene Superville in Kissimmee, Florida, contributed to this report.