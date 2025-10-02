79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Hamas still considering Trump’s peace proposal

A displaced Palestinian boy looks at smoke rising into the sky following an Israeli military st ...
A displaced Palestinian boy looks at smoke rising into the sky following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Smoke rises following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza St ...
Smoke rises following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct, 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
This frame grab from video released by the Global Sumud Flotilla shows Israeli navy soldiers bo ...
This frame grab from video released by the Global Sumud Flotilla shows Israeli navy soldiers boarding one of the flotilla's vessels as it approached the coast of Gaza early Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Global Sumud Flotilla via AP)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators flood the rail track at Milan's Cadorna railway station, Ita ...
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators flood the rail track at Milan's Cadorna railway station, Italy, late Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, after news that a Gaza-bound aid flotilla had been intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the cent ...
Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
More Stories
Destroyed homes in Kibbutz Be'eri after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. (Micha Brickman ...
Remembering Oct. 7, 2023: A journey through the inferno
The Avital family home (Yossi Zeliger/Israel Hayom)
‘Beyond the door, the terrorists shouted ‘Happy holiday!’ – The stories of the families and homes of Kibbutz Nir Oz
Relatives and friends visit the site where revellers were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, ...
This is my October 7
An Israeli flag flies beside a burned house in Kibbutz Be'eri. (Micha Brickman/Israel Hayom Arc ...
Somehow, we survived
By Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
October 2, 2025 - 1:07 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2025 - 4:59 pm

Hamas was still considering its response to President Donald Trump’s proposal for ending the nearly two-year war on Thursday.

The Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that triggered the war killed about 1,200 people, and 251 others were abducted. Most of the hostages have been freed under previous ceasefire deals.

The plan requires Hamas to return all 48 hostages — about 20 of them thought by Israel to be alive — give up power and disarm in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and an end to fighting. The proposal has been accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed more than 66,200 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and terrorists in its toll.

The Trump plan would guarantee the flow of humanitarian aid and promises reconstruction in Gaza, placing its more than 2 million Palestinians under international governance.

A Hamas official told The Associated Press that some elements of the plan were unacceptable. Qatar and Egypt, two key mediators, said the plan requires more negotiations on certain elements.

Israel has intercepted most of the more than 40 vessels in a widely watched flotilla carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on social media that activists on board — including Greta Thunberg and several European lawmakers — were safe and were being taken to Israel to begin “procedures” for their deportation.

In the West Bank, a Palestinian terrorist was killed and another arrested Thursday after they carried out a car-ramming and shooting attack on an Israeli army checkpoint, the military said, adding that no soldiers were wounded.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Destroyed homes in Kibbutz Be'eri after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. (Micha Brickman ...
Remembering Oct. 7, 2023: A journey through the inferno
By Nimrod Palmach Israel Hayom

The sights, the sounds, the stories of the survivors and the dead in Be’eri are etched into me to this day. An entire community fought for its life, while I, in its midst, tried to gather the fragments.

Relatives and friends visit the site where revellers were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, ...
This is my October 7
By Osher Daniel Israel Hayom

A convoy of colorful cars on the way to paradise. Costumes, fairies, love on the dance floors. Then, with the sunrise, the dream turned into a nightmare.

An Israeli flag flies beside a burned house in Kibbutz Be'eri. (Micha Brickman/Israel Hayom Arc ...
Somehow, we survived
By Itay Shavi Israel Hayom

The morning of October 7 began with deafening explosions. We understood immediately: this was war.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 19, 2023. ( ...
Leaked document reveal plan for Tony Blair to manage Gaza
By Ariel Kahana Israel Hayom

A 21-page document reveals a plan to establish an international transitional authority for managing the Gaza Strip after the war, led by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

MORE STORIES