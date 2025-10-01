Hamas urged to accept deal

Arab and Muslim national leaders are pushing Hamas to accept the Gaza plan unveiled by President Donald Trump this week, saying the need to end the fighting surpasses concern about the finer details.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country and Egypt handed the plan to Hamas on Monday night.

A delegation from the Iran-backed terrrorist group told officials from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in Doha on Tuesday they are carefully reviewing the proposal and seeking clarity on some technical aspects, according to a person familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Bader Abdelatty said Trump’s proposal requires more negotiations on certain elements.

A senior Hamas official told The Associated Press that there are some points in the proposal that are unacceptable and must be amended. He said the official response will only come after consultations with other Palestinian factions.

Israel’s defense minister ordered Wednesday all remaining Palestinians to leave Gaza City, saying it was their “last opportunity” and that anyone who stayed would be considered a terrorist supporter and face the “full force” of Israel’s latest offensive.

The military said at least seven projectiles were launched into Israel from Gaza, all of which were either intercepted or fell in open areas. There were no reports of casualties.

Elsewhere, an Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon killed one person and wounded five Wednesday.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk called for renewed efforts to bring a permanent end to hostilities in Lebanon following the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in late November.

Meanwhile, a widely watched flotilla of activists carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid bound for Gaza said the Israeli navy was beginning to intercept their vessels as has happened in past such flotilla attempts.

The activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla of about 50 vessels — with Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, and several European lawmakers aboard — have described their effort as the largest attempt to date to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the strip. The core vessels set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 1.

Israeli authorities have warned the boats would not be allowed to reach Gaza.

Thursday is Yom Kippur — the high Jewish holiday of the Day of Atonement — when stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shut down in Israel, beginning around sundown on Wednesday.