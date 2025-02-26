72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Hamas will turn over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages

Israelis gather on the side of a road where the funeral convoy carrying the coffins of slain ho ...
Israelis gather on the side of a road where the funeral convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, will pass by near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The mother and her two children were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Mourners gather around the convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her tw ...
Mourners gather around the convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, during their funeral procession in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The mother and her two children were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
More Stories
Israeli soldier Agam Berger waves to the crowd as she is handed over to the Red Cross by masked ...
Freed Israeli hostage held onto faith to get through months of captivity in Gaza
People cheer as an Israeli Air Force CH-53 military transport helicopter carrying newly-release ...
Israel seeks Gaza truce extension while preparing return to war
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesd ...
Musk demands federal employees explain their recent accomplishments or be fired
A couple stands in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat A ...
Pope Francis shows slight improvement and resumes some work, Vatican says
By Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
February 26, 2025 - 11:34 am
 

CAIRO — Hamas was set to hand over the bodies of four hostages late Wednesday night in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the warring parties was to expire.

Israel has delayed the release of about 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas. The terrorist group has said that the delay was a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and that talks on a second phase aren’t possible until the Palestinians are freed.

Plans for the release later Wednesday of the hostage bodies were confirmed by Israel’s government and by Hamas’s military wing in a statement by Abu Obeida, spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, on the Telegram messaging app.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the releases of the bodies would be carried out without a ceremony, in a quieter fashion than past Hamas releases, when captives have been made to partake in highly stage-managed ceremonies.

Israel’s prison service said it was making preparations to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. The Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group that represents current and former prisoners, said the release would happen at 11 p.m.

Israel also was expected to release an unspecified number of women and minors detained since the terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the conflict.

Hamas previously has released hostages and the bodies of four dead hostages in large public ceremonies during which the Israelis were paraded and forced to wave to large crowds.

Israel, along with the Red Cross and U.N. officials, have said the ceremonies were humiliating to the hostages, and Israel last weekend delayed the scheduled prisoner release in protest.

The family of a hostage held in Gaza said they were notified that he is dead and that his body one of the four to be returned by Hamas late Wednesday.

Relatives of Tsachi Idan said that he was alive when taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, according to a statement released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the group representing families of the hostages.

Idan was taken from Kibbutz Nahal Oz. His eldest daughter, Maayan, was killed as terrorists shot through the door of the saferoom. Hamas terrorists broadcast themselves on Facebook live holding the Idan family hostage in their home, as his two younger children pleaded with the terrorists to let them go.

The family did not specify who informed them Idan was dead, although notifications typically come from the Israeli military.

A fragile ceasefire in peril

A deadlock over the latest exchange had threatened to collapse the ceasefire when the current six-week first phase of the deal expires this weekend.

The latest agreement would complete both sides’ obligations of the first phase of the ceasefire — during which Hamas is returning 33 hostages, including eight bodies — in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

It also could clear the way for an expected visit this week by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the region.

Witkoff has said he wants the sides to move into negotiations on the second phase, during which all remaining hostages held by Hamas are to be released and an end to the war is to be negotiated. The Phase 2 talks were supposed to begin weeks ago, but never did.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, ended 15 months of heavy fighting that erupted after the 2023 Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. About 250 people were taken hostage.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. health officials, which doesn’t differentiate between civilian and terrorist deaths.

Israel buries mother, sons killed in captivity in Gaza

Tens of thousands of Israelis lined highways as the bodies of a mother and her two young sons, killed in captivity in the Gaza Strip, were taken for burial on Wednesday.

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her sons, 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, were handed over earlier this month as part of a ceasefire deal that paused the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel says forensic evidence shows the two children were killed by their captors in November 2023, while Hamas says the family was killed along with their guards in an Israeli airstrike.

Yarden Bibas was abducted separately and released alive in a different handover last month. His wife and their two children were buried in a private ceremony near Kibbutz Nir Oz near Gaza, where they were living when they were abducted. The three were buried in a joint grave next to Shiri’s parents, who were also killed in the attack.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Israeli tank drives towards the occupied West Bank of Jenin camp, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP ...
Israel sends tanks into West Bank for first time in decades
By Majdi Mohammed and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israeli tanks moved into the occupied West Bank on Sunday for the first time in decades after the defense minister said troops will remain in parts of the territory for a year and tens of thousands of Palestinians cannot return.

A photo of Pope Francis is projected on the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. ...
Pope Francis in critical condition, requiring high flow oxygen
By Nicole Winfield and Silvia Stellacci Associated Press

Pope Francis was in critical condition Saturday after he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection, the Vatican said.

MORE STORIES