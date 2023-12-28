57°F
Nation and World

Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage

By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press
December 28, 2023 - 11:16 am
 
Gad Haggai and Judih Lynne Weinstein, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Around 150 members ...
Gad Haggai and Judih Lynne Weinstein, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Around 150 members of the French Union of Jewish Students (UEJF) put up posters featuring some Israelis kidnapped by Hamas to draw attention to their lot in Paris, France on October 15, 2023. Photo by Florian Poitout /Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Relatives of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk mourn during his funeral, at a cemetery in the vil ...
Relatives of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk mourn during his funeral, at a cemetery in the village of Masu'ot Yitzhak, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Zisk was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk, at a cemeter ...
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk, at a cemetery in the village of Masu'ot Yitzhak, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Zisk was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Relatives and friends of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk, follow his funeral procession as they ...
Relatives and friends of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk, follow his funeral procession as they arrive at a cemetery in the village of Masu'ot Yitzhak, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Zisk was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli soldiers are seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, T ...
Israeli soldiers are seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli staff sergeant Elisha Yehonatan Lober, who was killed in ...
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli staff sergeant Elisha Yehonatan Lober, who was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A brother of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk mourns during his funeral at a cemetery in the vil ...
A brother of the Israeli Captain Neriya Zisk mourns during his funeral at a cemetery in the village of Masu'ot Yitzhak, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Zisk was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

TEL AVIV, Israel — A hard-hit Israeli kibbutz has announced the death of an American-Canadian-Israeli woman who had been thought to be held hostage in Gaza.

The death of Judith Weinstein was announced days after her husband, Gad Haggai, was also declared dead. Weinstein, 70, and Haggai, 73, were taking an early morning walk in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists burst across the border into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping 240 others.

Weinstein and her husband had been thought to be among the hostages still in captivity in Gaza. But six days ago, the kibbutz announced that Haggai was killed on Oct. 7 and his body was taken to Gaza.

On Thursday, the kibbutz said it had learned that Weinstein had also been killed on Oct. 7 and her body was also being held in Gaza.

It was not immediately clear how Israeli authorities determined her death. The couple are survived by four children.

“Judy dedicated her life to serving others, spending years teaching English and using her passions for poetry, puppeteering, and mindfulness to empower children of all backgrounds,” the family said in a statement. “She will be remembered for her compassion, her peaceful nature, and the creative life she built with her husband.”

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, at least 23 of the approximately 129 hostages believed to be held in Gaza have either died or been killed in captivity.

Nir Oz was one of the hardest-hit Israeli communities on Oct. 7, with roughly one quarter of its residents killed or kidnapped.

The families of missing hostages have drawn widespread support in Israel as they press the government to reach a new cease-fire deal to bring home their loved-ones.

Netanyahu met Thursday in Tel Aviv with some of the families, where he told them there were ongoing behind-the-scene efforts to bring them home, according to a statement from his office.

“I can’t elaborate on the details, we are working to return everyone,” he said.

Israel widens offensive

Israeli forces bombarded cities, towns and refugee camps across Gaza on Thursday in a widening air and ground offensive against Hamas terrorists.

Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas and bring back more than 100 hostages still held by the terrorists. Israeli officials have brushed off international calls for a cease-fire, saying it would amount to a victory for Hamas.

The United States — while providing crucial support for the offensive — has urged Israel to take greater measures to spare civilians and allow in more aid. But humanitarian workers say the amount of food, fuel and medical supplies entering is still far below what is needed, and 1 in 4 Palestinians in Gaza is starving, according to U.N. officials.

Israel said this week it would expand its ground offensive into central Gaza. The Israeli military typically launches waves of airstrikes and shelling before troops and tanks move in.

More than 21,300 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The Israeli military blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas, which positions fighters, tunnels and rocket launchers in dense residential areas.

The military says it has killed thousands of terrorists and that 167 of its soldiers have been killed and hundreds wounded in the ground offensive.

Operation in West Bank

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out an operation Thursday across multiple areas of the West Bank and arrested 21 Palestinians alleged to have helped finance Hamas terrorists.

In a statement Thursday, the military alleged the suspects were financial services providers who funded Hamas terrorists through digital currency and cash. Israeli media said those arrested worked as foreign exchange brokers.

The military said it confiscated tens of millions in Israeli currency as well as safes, documents and cellphones. Video released by the military showed troops raiding establishments overnight, at one point drilling through a wall that appeared to have been stuffed with cash.

During the operation, the military says its aircraft struck terrorists in Jenin who fired on troops. Forces also opened fire on Palestinians whom the military said were throwing firebombs at troops in numerous areas across the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces in the central city of Ramallah. It did not disclose the circumstances.

Magdy reported from Cairo, Jeffery from London. Associated Press reporters Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Najib Jobain in Rafah, Gaza Strip, contributed.

