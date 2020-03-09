51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Harry, Meghan on final royal duty before new life

By Danica Kirka The Associated Press
March 9, 2020 - 8:06 am
 

LONDON — It’s definitely a farewell. But will it be fond?

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. It’s the last time they will be seen at work with the entire royal Windsor clan before they fly off into self-imposed exile in North America.

The service marks the end of a two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of Britain’s royal family and into a world where they will have to earn a living, pay their own way and even open some doors for themselves.

It’s uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, even as the family seeks to downsize.

“I think this is a blow because I don’t think (the Windsors) would have envisaged that the slimmed-down monarchy would have actually meant that there was no role for Meghan and Harry,” said Pauline Maclaran, co-author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.” “I mean, they really brought a new dimension to the royal family brand.”

It wasn’t supposed to happen this way.

Pressure came quickly

Less than two years ago, Harry and Meghan were seen as a golden couple that would help extend the royal family’s appeal to a new generation. Their wedding on May 19, 2018, united a grandson of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II with the former Meghan Markle, a bi-racial American actress who had starred for seven years on the U.S. television series “Suits.” George Clooney, Serena Williams and Elton John attended their wedding at Windsor Castle, which ended with the royal couple kissing for their flag-waving fans and riding through the streets in a horse-drawn carriage.

But the horses were barely back at the stable before pressures intensified on the couple, who became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

Even before the ceremony, Britain’s tabloid newspapers featured stories about a rift between Meghan and her father. When Meghan became pregnant, some commentators criticized her for jetting off to New York for a baby shower, a strange American tradition to many in Britain. Others lampooned Meghan’s politically correct pronouncements on the environment and women’s rights.

Meghan’s supporters saw racism at work. Harry publicly defended his wife and directed his anger at the intrusive media he has resented all his life because of the paparazzi’s role in chasing his mother, Princess Diana, on the night in 1997 when she died in a Paris car accident.

The prince himself was stung by media reports of a split between him and his older brother, Prince William. The notion that the brothers and their glamorous wives would be a royal “Fab Four” for the 21st century began to fade.

“For me, and for my wife, of course there’s a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue,” Harry, 35, told ITV News last fall. “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

Then in January, the couple sparked a royal crisis when they revealed that they intended to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. The move came after holiday pictures were released of the queen along with son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George. The future was pictured and Harry wasn’t part of it.

Part-time royals backfired

In a personal statement, Harry and Meghan revealed that they intended to become “financially independent” and “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America, while continuing to honor and serve the queen. They wanted, in essence, to be part-time royals.

Hours later, Buckingham Palace issued a statement hinting that this part-time notion had caught some in the royal household by surprise. Discussions with the Duke and Duchess, it said, were “at an early stage.″

With his ginger hair, close-cropped beard and easy manner, Harry had become one of the royal family’s most popular members after shedding the hard-partying image of his youth. The youngest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, after his father, William and William’s three children. More importantly, he and William were seen as a new generation who would modernize the royals.

But there’s no precedent for a part-time role in the House of Windsor’s family firm. After all, Edward VIII was largely shunned by the royal family after he abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson in 1936.

Anguish followed the dueling announcements.

Aggrieved taxpayers insisted that Harry and Meghan repay the 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of public money spent to renovate the house in Windsor where they had planned to live. Their social media feeds, normally full of heart-shaped emoticons, were flooded with ill-tempered commentary about their decision to abandon Britain.

A family summit sought to hash out a way forward.

Queen steps in

Finally, the queen stepped in: Harry and Meghan would stop carrying out royal duties in March, would pay back the renovation costs and would receive no public money after they stepped aside. While Harry and Meghan would always be part of the royal family, they won’t be allowed to use the word “royal” to earn a living.

That meant the couple had to abandon plans to use the “SussexRoyal” brand they had sought to trademark.

So, what now?

Well to start with, they won’t use their royal titles.

Earnings, security remain issues

But other issues remain: how will Harry and Meghan earn a living and who will pay for their security, which has until now been financed by U.K. taxpayers? The Canadian government has said it will not.

The couple are expected to earn their keep at least partly through speaking engagements — sort of like the Obamas. They already spoke at a JPMorgan investment conference last month in Florida, but it isn’t known whether they were paid.

Simon Morgan, a former royal protection officer, estimates their security costs at “several million” pounds a year.

“When you look at the royal family, their security package is very much built on a model from cradle to grave,” said Morgan, the director of operations and training for the security firm Trojan Consultancy. “It’s built on an element of rapport and trust … when we talk about the cost, the initial setup of that team will be quite important.”

But many royal watchers are more interested in what caused this seismic shift in the British monarchy. Some blame Meghan, who admitted last year that adjusting to royal life had been difficult.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles native graduated from Northwestern University and carved out a career in movies and television long before she met Harry. The couple’s first child, Archie, was born in May 2019.

Can revisit in a year

Harry and Meghan’s agreement with the queen calls for their decision to be revisited in a year. They may choose to return to front-line duties, where their super-celebrity status allows them to highlight their favorite causes.

But will they miss it? Meghan might miss the events like one on Friday, in which she urged male students to honor the women in their lives. Ecstatic students offered rapturous applause at her message of empowerment.

Harry for his part has a special bond with British military causes, such as the Endeavour Fund, which helps wounded service personnel use sports to recover from their injuries. He promised he wouldn’t go away.

“A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back,” he said in a veiled reference to his royal struggles. “Well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”

MOST READ
1
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
2
Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop temporarily closed
Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop temporarily closed
3
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
4
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
5
Sammy Hagar plans Las Vegas ‘party’ residency
Sammy Hagar plans Las Vegas ‘party’ residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a ...
Fences, flights readied as cruise ship to dock in Oakland
By Olga R. Rodriguez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the coronavirus.

A television screen headlines news as traders prepare for the day's activity on the floor of th ...
World stock markets chaotic; US trading halted briefly
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

Fear gripped financial markets around the world Monday as stock prices and bond yields plunge on worries about the effects of a new coronavirus.

Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday ...
Despite threats, protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day
By Adam Geller The Associated Press

Turkish riot police tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who, in defiance of a government ban, tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street to mark International Women’s Day, media reports said.

People wear masks at a supermarket in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Italy announced a sw ...
Italy quarantines nearly 16M in bid to slow virus spread
By Frances d’Emilio and Angela Charlton The Associated Press

Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, locking down around 16 million people for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus.

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 file photo, foreign investigators examine wreckage at th ...
Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jet’s automated flight control system as well as on the pilots and their training, but it’s unclear yet which side will bear the brunt.

FILE - In this May 25, 2018 photo, visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nas ...
NRA firearms auction canceled at country museum
By Kristin M. Hall The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For weeks the National Rifle Association has been publicizing plans to hold a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it planned to auction off firearms, even as many country music artists have distanced themselves from the gun rights organization.