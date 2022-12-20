47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Nation and World

Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles

By Andrew Dalton Associated Press
December 19, 2022 - 4:24 pm
 
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal J ...
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape t ...
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, on Feb. 24, 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, Weinstein was found guilty of rape at a Los Angeles trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of rape at a Los Angeles trial, five years after he became a magnet for the #MeToo movement.

After deliberating for nine days spanning more than two weeks, the jury of eight men and four women reached the verdict at the second criminal trial of the 70-year-old onetime movie mogul, who is two years into a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1. The jury was unable to reach a decision on several counts, notably charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The jury reported it was unable to reach verdicts in her allegations and the allegations of another woman. A mistrial was declared on those counts.

Jurors were 10-2 in favor of conviction of the sexual battery of a massage therapist. They were 8-4 in favor of conviction on the rape and sexual assault counts involving Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker.

“Harvey Weinstein will never be able to rape another woman. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs,” Siebel Newsom said in a statement. “Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors. The trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do.”

Weinstein was also acquitted of a sexual battery allegation made by another woman.

He faces up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had no immediate comment on the verdict.

“It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,” Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez said in the prosecution’s closing argument. “It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”

Lacking any forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the case hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges.

The accusers included Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Her intense and emotional testimony of being raped by Weinstein in a hotel room in 2005 brought the trial its most dramatic moments.

Another was an Italian model and actor who said Weinstein appeared uninvited at her hotel room door during a 2013 film festival and raped her.

Lauren Young, the only accuser who testified at both Weinstein trials, said she was a model aspiring to be an actor and screenwriter who was meeting with Weinstein about a script in 2013 when he trapped her in a hotel bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges involving Young.

A massage therapist testified that Weinstein did the same to her after getting a massage in 2010.

Martinez said in her closing that the women entered Weinstein’s hotel suites or let him into their rooms, with no idea of what awaited them.

“Who would suspect that such an entertainment industry titan would be a degenerate rapist?” she said.

The women’s stories echoed the allegations of dozens of others who have emerged since Weinstein became a #MeToo lightning rod starting with stories in the New York Times in 2017. A movie about that reporting, “She Said,” was released during the trial, and jurors were repeatedly warned not to see it.

It was the defense that made #MeToo an issue during the trial, however, emphasizing that none of the four women went to the authorities until after the movement made Weinstein a target.

Defense lawyers said two of the women were entirely lying about their encounters with Weinstein, and that the other two had “100% consensual” sexual interactions that they later reframed.

“Regret is not the same thing as rape,” Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson said in his closing argument.

He urged jurors to look past the the women’s emotional testimony and focus on the factual evidence.

“‘Believe us because we’re mad, believe us because we cried,’” Jackson said jurors were being asked to do. “Well, fury does not make fact. And tears do not make truth.”

All the women involved in the charges went by Jane Doe in court. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly or agree to be named through their attorneys, as the women named here did.

Prosecutors called 40 other witnesses in an attempt to give context and corroboration to those stories. Four were other women who were not part of the charges but testified that Weinstein raped or sexually assaulted them. They were brought to the stand to establish a pattern of sexual predation.

Weinstein beat four other felony charges before the trial even ended when prosecutors said a woman he was charged with raping twice and sexually assaulting twice would not appear to testify. They declined to give a reason. Judge Lisa Lench dismissed those charges.

Weinstein’s latest conviction hands a victory to victims of sexual misconduct of famous men in the wake of some legal setbacks, including the dismissal of Bill Cosby’s conviction last year. The rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, held simultaneously and just down the hall from Weinstein’s, ended in a mistrial. And actor Kevin Spacey was victorious at a sexual battery civil trial in New York last month.

Weinstein’s New York conviction survived an initial appeal, but the case is set to be heard by the state’s highest court next year. The California conviction, also likely to be appealed, means he will not walk free even if the East Coast conviction is thrown out.

MOST READ
1
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
2
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
3
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
4
Musk move: Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, rivals
Musk move: Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, rivals
5
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Turbulent Hawaii flight leaves dozens injured, 11 seriously
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people traveling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

 
Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump
By Mary Clare Jalonick Associated Press

The chairman of the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said the former president “lost the 2020 election and knew it.”

FILE - A homeless person's tent sits on a bridge over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Wednesday ...
With 40K homeless, new LA mayor to tap hotel rooms

New Mayor Karen Bass told NBC that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not “address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number.”

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, ...
Source: Jan. 6 panel eyes 3 charges for Trump, including insurrection
By Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

FILE - Starbucks employees strike outside their store in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022. Starbucks ...
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores.

FILE - SpaceX's Elon Musk waves while providing an update on Starship, on Feb. 10, 2022, near B ...
Twitter suspends some journalists who cover Elon Musk
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

More stories for you
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted in Jan. 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted in Jan. 6 trial
Suspect in 1980 rape, killing found incompetent to stand trial
Suspect in 1980 rape, killing found incompetent to stand trial
Biden to extend student loan pause as court fight continues
Biden to extend student loan pause as court fight continues
Twitter suspends rapper Ye over swastika post, Musk says
Twitter suspends rapper Ye over swastika post, Musk says
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance