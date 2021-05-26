Hawaii governor ends mask mandate for outdoors

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Tuesday people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors as the number of COVID-19 cases drop and more people get vaccinated.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The governor said he would maintain a requirement that people wear masks indoors.

The same rules will apply regardless of whether someone is vaccinated.

Still, the governor said he would encourage those who are in large groups outside to continue to wear masks.

“The virus is still circulating in our community and unvaccinated people are particularly at risk. And until more are vaccinated, we must continue to take precautions indoors and in large groups because those actions are important to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Ige said at a news conference.

The governor also said that starting June 1, he would allow ocean sports competitions like surfing contests and canoe paddling races to take place.

Ige said 57% of Hawaii’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine while just under half of the population has been fully vaccinated.