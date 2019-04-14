Hawaii hit by 5.3 earthquake; no risk of tsunami

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Getty Images)

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The agency says the quake hit about 5 p.m. and had an epicenter about 15 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona, a city of about 12,000 people on the island’s west coast. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather service says there is no danger of a tsunami.

The center says parts of the island may have experienced strong shaking. The Geological Survey says it has received 894 responses from people saying they had felt the earthquake.