97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Hawaii keeping mask mandates in place during pandemic

The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 - 5:46 pm
 
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the state’s mask mandate will remain in place for now.

Ige urged people to continue wearing masks despite the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccinated people not having to wear masks in certain outdoor situations, Hawaii News Now reported Thursday.

“We believe that the basic mask mandate is still appropriate, and we won’t be making changes, or making significant changes, at this time,” Ige said.

Ige said said it would be difficult to determine who has been vaccinated when it comes to enforcement.

“We don’t want to get into the position of saying if you’re vaccinated you can do different things than those who are not vaccinated. It does create an enforcement nightmare. We wouldn’t be able to determine who is vaccinated and who’s not,” Ige said.

Some people at a beach park agreed.

“It’s great that he’s not going to change it because how can you tell if somebody’s vaccinated or not?” said Terry Kakazu. “For my own protection I’m gonna wear it anyway.”

Ige believes masks have helped keep the virus in check in the state.

“Hawaii continues to have amongst the lowest per capita infection rates and fatality rates in the country,” said Ige. “I do believe that our mask mandate is part of that success.”

Honolulu police are still enforcing rules on Oahu. A police spokeswoman said last week the department issued approximately 130 citations and arrests for mask violations.

“What are we gonna do, put a ‘V’ on everybody’s arm to let everybody know you’re the vaccinated one?” asked beachgoer Claire Nakamua-Rochon.

Some think the CDC guidelines make more sense.

“If you’re vaccinated and you’re outside and you’re social distancing, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask. All you have to be is respectful. If you come near anybody, just put your mask on,” said Hoi Young, who was taking a walk in Honolulu.

“You can hold it. But I don’t think you should have to wear a mask,” he added.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
4
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
5
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this image taken by the Mars Perseverance rover and made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenui ...
Mars helicopter gets extra month of flying after acing 4th flight
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance.

In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as she take ...
Disneyland reopens as US closes in on 100M fully vaccinated
The Associated Press

Visitors cheered and screamed with delight as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 13 months in a powerful symbol of the U.S. rebound.

A family attends the burial service for David Ferreira Gomes, who died from complications relat ...
Brazil COVID deaths hit 400K; gruesome winter forecast
By Mauricio Savarese The Associated Press

Brazil joined the U.S. on Thursday as the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, losing another 100,000 lives in just one month.

In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Jo ...
5 arrested in robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterran ...
US economy accelerated at 6.4% rate last quarter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The government also said Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid reached a new pandemic low last week.

Beds lie inside an indoor stadium converted into COVID-19 treatment center for emergencies in t ...
India adds 375K virus cases; Moderna to boost output
The Associated Press

India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, with another 375,000 people infected, as the country gears up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults Saturday.

The Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Woman dies in boating accident inside Grand Canyon
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Read More