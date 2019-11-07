Hawaii man found dead after falling into lava-formed tube

Police say it appears the man accidentally fell into the tube through a soft area on his property in Hilo on the Big Island.

FILE--Ranger Arnold Nakata from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park approaches a skylight in a lava tube to measure the levels of hazardous gases being discharged from the opening near Kalapana, Hawai'i on Friday, April 11, 2008. (AP Photo/David Jordan/File)

HILO, Hawaii — Hawaii police say a man who had been missing for several days was found dead in an underground tube formed by lava.

Lava tubes are formed where lava once flowed and then hardened.

Firefighters responded to a report Monday about the missing man. They rappelled into the lava tube and found his body about 22 feet down.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.