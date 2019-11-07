77°F
Nation and World

Hawaii man found dead after falling into lava-formed tube

The Associated Press
November 7, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

HILO, Hawaii — Hawaii police say a man who had been missing for several days was found dead in an underground tube formed by lava.

Police say it appears the man accidentally fell into the tube through a soft area on his property in Hilo on the Big Island.

Lava tubes are formed where lava once flowed and then hardened.

Firefighters responded to a report Monday about the missing man. They rappelled into the lava tube and found his body about 22 feet down.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

