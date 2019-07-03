99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Hawaii man paints face black at hearing for life sentence

The Associated Press
July 3, 2019 - 12:38 pm
 

HONOLULU — A Hawaii man who painted his face black with a marker for his sentencing hearing has been ordered to serve life in prison.

A judge sentenced Mark Char on Monday to a mandatory life prison term with possible parole for attempted murder, news organizations reported.

Honolulu Circuit Court Judge Todd Eddins also sentenced the 60-year-old to five years in prison for second-degree assault and one year for third-degree assault.

Attorney Keith Shigetomi, who withdrew as Char’s defense lawyer after the hearing, said it was Char’s choice to appear with his face and head blackened.

“You treating me like a black man, so today I am a black man,” Char told the judge.

Char continued talking and laughing after he told Eddins that he was done with his pre-sentencing statement.

A state jury found Char guilty in March of stabbing three people in a road rage incident on a freeway in August 2016.

Char repeatedly braked in front of Jesther Marlang’s car before they both pulled onto a median. Char reversed and crashed into Marlang’s car, police said.

Char then used pepper spray against Marlang and his passenger, Deion Anunciacion, and stabbed them. During the struggle Char bit and nearly severed two of Marlang’s fingers, authorities said.

He also stabbed a passing motorist, Jene Winn, who tried to stop the confrontation, police said.

Char claimed he acted in self-defense and called his trial a kangaroo court.

“You’re a menace to the public,” the judge said. “This is not a kangaroo court; you got a fair trial.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this June 27, 2019, photo, a sign adorns an historic wagon along the old Route 66 in Needles ...
California town wants to be a sanctuary for gun owners
By John Rogers and John Locher The Associated Press

The Old West desert town of Needles, California, is where the beleaguered Joad family crossed the Colorado River into California in John Steinbeck’s classic novel “The Grapes of Wrath” and was a boyhood home to “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, center, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, ...
Jury will decide SEAL’s punishment for posing with corpse
By Julie Watson and Brian Melley The Associated Press

The same military jurors who acquitted a decorated Navy SEAL of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017 will return to court Wednesday to decide whether he should serve any jail time for the single charge he was convicted of: posing with the 17-year-old militant’s corpse.

In a April 9, 2018, file photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Pr ...
President says Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’
By Jon Gambrell and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president warned European partners in its faltering nuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them to offer a way around intense U.S. sanctions targeting the country.

Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked next to the Lincoln Memorial before President Donald T ...
Fireworks ignited well before Trump’s July 4 military salute
By Robert Burns, Lolita C. Baldor and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is marshalling tanks, jets and other machinery for a Fourth of July celebration that traditionally is light on military might.