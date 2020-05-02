80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Hawaii moving to ‘Phase 2’ after flattening curve

The Associated Press
May 1, 2020 - 9:38 pm
 

HONOLULU — Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Friday the state is moving into “Phase 2” of its effort against the coronavirus now that it has successfully reduced the rate of new infections and “flattened the curve.”

Green said in a video posted on social media that low-risk activities like elective medical procedures are resuming and officials in the next few weeks will consider authorizing medium-risk activities.

“Can our gyms open? Can restaurants that do social distancing open? That’s what we’re working on,” Green said.

The next step after these activities would be “higher risk stuff” like large gatherings of people and bars, he said.

On Friday, Hawaii reported one new case of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 619. Sixteen people have died.

Gov. David Ige has extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 31. A 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in the state also remains in effect.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
2
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
3
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
4
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
5
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Swimmers and surfers wade in the water Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Pho ...
California beachgoers urged to practice social distancing
By Robert Jablon The Associated Press

A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home.

An April 18, 2020, file photo, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn. Officials est ...
Healthy pigs killed as meatpacking backlog hits farmers
By David Pitt The Associated Press

The unprecedented dilemma for the U.S. pork industry has forced farmers to figure out how to kill healthy hogs and dispose of carcasses weighing up to 300 pounds in landfills, or by composting them for fertilizer.

The sun sets along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds and traffic after casinos and ...
Virus-era glimpses of a world without humans — PHOTOS
By Ted Anthony The Associated Press

For weeks in some places, months in others, swaths of humanity have zipped themselves into hibernation, trying to ride out a viral storm that has killed some and sickened many more.

A statue of Cuban national hero Jose Marti is visible behind Secret Service investigators as th ...
Shooting at Cuban Embassy is ‘suspected hate crime,’ police say
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A man armed with an assault rifle was arrested after opening fire outside the Cuban Embassy in Washington early Thursday, his bullets tearing holes into the walls and pillars near the front entrance in what authorities suspect was a hate crime.

Crowds pack the beach in Pismo Beach, Calif., on the state's central coast on April 25, 2020. ...
California beaches being closed after social distancing ignored
By Adam Beam and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed Friday after tens of thousands of people flocked to the seashore last weekend during a heat wave despite his stay-at-home order, according to a memo sent Wednesday evening to police chiefs around the state.

Read More