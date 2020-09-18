93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Hawaii to allow visitors to skip quarantine with coronavirus test

By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press
September 17, 2020 - 6:48 pm
 

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.

Travelers will have to take the test within 72 hours before their flight arrives in the islands. Ige said drug store operator CVS and healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente will conduct the tests as part of an agreement with the state.

Earlier this year, Ige planned to start a pre-travel testing program on Aug. 1 only to have to postpone it as COVID-19 cases spiked on the U.S. mainland and in Hawaii. A shortage of testing supplies also forced delays. Another start date for Sept. 1 was also canceled. Airlines are expected to help inform travelers of the requirement.

Hawaii leaders are hopeful that pre-travel testing will encourage people to return to Hawaii in a way that keeps residents safe. Tourism traffic to the state has plunged more than 90% since the pandemic began, forcing hundreds of hotels to close and pushing many people out of work.

“I want to emphasize that this pre-travel testing will allow us to add a greater element of safety for travel into our state,” Ige said at a news conference.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who joined the news conference via Zoom because he tested positive for the disease and is isolating at home, said the program will provide economic opportunity at a time when so many people are suffering. Upheaval from the pandemic pushed nearly one-quarter of Hawaii’s workforce into joblessness. In April, Hawaii had the third-worst unemployment rate in the nation after Nevada and Michigan.

“I worry about the long term impacts of economic distress and that impact this has on our people, when they can’t afford their homes as easily or groceries or health care,” Green said.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported Hawaii had an average of 118 cases per day for the past seven days. That’s down from a seven-day daily average of 255 on Aug. 28.

MOST READ
1
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
2
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
3
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
4
CARTOON: Biden and Harris
CARTOON: Biden and Harris
5
Google to invest additional $600M in Henderson facility
Google to invest additional $600M in Henderson facility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo taken at sunrise from Surf City on Long Beach Island in New Jersey shows the sun shr ...
Wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze — PHOTOS
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States is stretching across the planet. Residents thousands of miles away in the East are seeing unusually hazy skies and remarkable sunsets.

Masked students walk through the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Thursday, Sep ...
Infection rates, strained relations rise in US college towns
By Casey Smith, Irena Hwang and Collin Binkley The Associated Press

While universities have emerged as hot spots in nearly every state, many of the worst outbreaks have been scattered across the South and Midwest

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Ph ...
Federal push leads to 300 arrests after US protests
By Michael Balsamo, Alanna Durkin Richer and Colleen Long The Associated Press

In a private call with federal prosecutors across the country, Attorney General William Barr’s message was clear: aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence.

In a July 30, 2020, photo, Kai Hu, a research associate transfers medium to cells, in the labor ...
US lays out sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, assuming a safe and effective shot is established and widely accepted though polls show skepticism remains across America.

Shayanne Summers holds her dog Toph while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in ...
Death toll reaches 35 in West Coast fires; winds a worry
By Lindsay Whitehurst and Sara Cline The Associated Press

Nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said over the weekend as crews battled wildfires that have killed at least 35 from California to Washington state.

Heavy traffic is seen on legendary Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., South Dakota, in 2019. (Jim Ho ...
After Sturgis rally, Dakotas lead US in coronavirus growth
By Stephen Groves and Dave Kolpack The Associated Press

Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation, fueling impassioned debates over masks and personal freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020 file photo, ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing and ...
Israel to set new nationwide lockdown as virus cases surge
By Tia Goldenberg and Aron Heller The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases, with schools and parts of the economy expected to shut down in a bid to bring down infection rates.

FILE--A cyclist crosses an intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Tuesday, S ...
Arizona State president: Some bars violating COVID-19 protocols
The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona State University President Michael Crow alleges several restaurant-bars near the school’s Tempe campus have violated the safety protocols businesses must abide by to operate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More