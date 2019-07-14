101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys

By Caleb Jones and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press
July 14, 2019 - 8:55 am
 

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii — Scientists hope the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii’s highest peak, a world-renowned location for astronomy, will help them peer back to the time just after the Big Bang and answer fundamental questions about the universe.

But the site where they plan to build is considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians — a realm of gods and a place of worship and prayer.

The road to Mauna Kea’s summit will be closed Monday morning as trucks carrying construction gear start to make their way to the peak.

Alongside them will be Native Hawaiian and other protesters who are willing to get arrested to stop the development.

The project already has been delayed by years of legal battles and demonstrations, drawing attention from the likes of “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa, who has Native Hawaiian ancestry and has voiced opposition to the telescope.

Scientists selected Mauna Kea in 2009 after a five-year, worldwide search for the ideal site.

Protests disrupted a groundbreaking and Hawaiian blessing ceremony at the site in 2014. After that, the demonstrations intensified.

Construction stopped in April 2015 after protesters were arrested for blocking the work. A second attempt to restart construction a few months later ended with more arrests and crews pulling back.

But Hawaii’s Supreme Court has ruled the construction is legal, permits are in place, and the state has given the company behind the telescope a green light to resume its efforts. The company is made up of a group of universities in California and Canada, with partners from China, India and Japan.

According to the University of Hawaii, ancient Hawaiians considered the location kapu, or forbidden. Only the highest-ranking chiefs and priests were allowed to make the long trek to Mauna Kea’s summit above the clouds.

Today, the university leases the land at the summit from the state for existing telescopes and observatories on the summit. A road built for telescope access decades ago is used by thousands of tourists and locals each year, including Native Hawaiians who go there to pray.

Supporters of the $1.4 billion giant telescope say the cutting-edge instrument will not only make important scientific discoveries but bring educational and economic opportunities to Hawaii.

The telescope’s primary mirror would measure 98 feet (30 meters) in diameter. It would be three times as wide as the world’s largest existing visible-light telescope, with nine times more area.

It’s not yet clear what protesters plan to do. Kahookahi Kanuha, who has been arrested three times while protesting the project, said he’s not sure yet if he’ll go to Mauna Kea next week, but he hopes a lot people show up and the protest remains peaceful.

Gov. David Ige said unarmed National Guard units will be used to transport personnel and supplies and enforce some road closures, but they will not be used in a law enforcement capacity during planned protests.

———

Kelleher reported from Honolulu.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Revellers and fighting bulls arrive at the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San ...
Pamplona festival ends with 3 gorings in final bull run

A bull broke from the pack and gored two Australians and a Spaniard during Sunday’s final bull run ofthis year’s San Fermin festival, health officials from the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.

Flyers in English and Spanish are shown stacked at a nearby restaurant before immigration advoc ...
Trump says nationwide immigration arrests to begin Sunday
By Elliot Spagat and Calleen Long The Associated Press

The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said efforts to deport families with orders to leave thecountry will continue after an upcoming national sweep that President Donald Trump said would start Sunday.

A woman feeds her daughter outside her house damaged by a strong earthquake in Lais, Bengkulu, ...
Magnitude 7.3 quake damages homes in eastern Indonesia
By Niniek Karmini The Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Sunday, damaging some homes and causingpanicked residents to flee to temporary shelters. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and authorities said therewas no threat of a tsunami.

Screens in Times Square are black during a power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. ...
New York power outage takes out Broadway, Times Square
By The Associated Press

A power outage crippled the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were setto go on, sending theater-goers spilling into siren-filled streets, knocking out Times Square’s towering electronic screensand bringing subway lines to a near halt.

A vehicle passes a toppled gas pump canopy in Berwick, La., following a severe weather assault ...
Gulf Coast keeps guard up as Barry continues drenching
By Rebecca Santana and Jonathan Drew The Associated Press

Forecasters warned of a continued threat of storm surge and heavy rains as the center of the storm trudged inland and rain bands along its back half moved onshore.

Screens in Time Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in ...
New York City power outage knocks out Broadway, Times Square
By Verena Dobnik and Ali Swenson The Associated Press

A power outage crippled the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were set to go on, sending theater-goers spilling into the streets, knocking out Times Squares towering electronic screens and bringing subway lines to a near halt.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a Nation ...
UK police urge publishers not to use leaked diplomatic memos
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

LONDON — A British police investigation into the leak of confidential diplomatic memos is raising press freedom issues, as police warned Saturday that U.K. media outlets might face a criminal inquiry if leaked documents are published.