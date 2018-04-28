Nation and World

Hawaii’s Kauai pursues tourists as island recovers from floods

By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press
April 28, 2018 - 3:23 pm
 

HONOLULU — Residents and businesses are still cleaning up from flooding that deluged parts of Kauai, but community leaders are urging tourists to keep coming so residents don’t suffer an economic calamity on top of record-breaking rains that smothered a normally green landscape in reddish-brown water.

Some travelers are cancelling their reservations after getting the wrong impression the mid-April flooding damaged the entire Hawaiian island. Although landslides blocked roads and floods tore apart homes and uprooted trees, most of the island is unscathed. Nearly 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain fell in one 24-hour period.

Some tourists are avoiding the island’s north shore where fast-moving waters swept away cars, even though many businesses have reopened.

Tourism is the biggest industry on the island there and most restaurants and shops rely on spending by visitors to stay afloat, providing jobs for thousands of Kauai residents.


 

Fears of ‘economic disaster’

Kauai County Council Chairman Mel Rapozo, who works as a hotel night auditor, said some visitors have been talked out of canceling their trips but that others cancel them online without speaking to anyone.

“My concern is the economic impact should those businesses start closing up — even temporarily — because they do employ a significant amount of our residents,” Rapozo said. “A lot of people will lose their jobs. And that’s going to cause another situation here for Kauai.”

He said it would be an “economic disaster” if Kauai were to lose many jobs to a flood-induced tourism slowdown.

Tourists have been avoiding hard-hit Hanalei, a historic small town and the commercial center of the island’s north shore even though many restaurants and shops on the town’s pedestrian-friendly main street are operating or reopening.

Rapozo said visitors should stick to the highway and avoid side roads, where tourists are likely to get in the way of repair crews.

Mina Morita, the president of the Hanalei Community Center, said the damaged narrow road leading to her home is now busy with heavy equipment and residents trying to clean up. She hopes visitors will respect the “local traffic only” sign posted on her street but wants them in the center of town because people whose homes were damaged “definitely need their jobs at this time.”

Visitor not deterred

The flood reports didn’t deter Christina Zhu of Seattle, who hopes to snorkel and hike when she and her boyfriend visit Kauai early next month.

Rescheduling isn’t an option because their tickets aren’t refundable. Plus, they’ve already requested the time off work. She’s been researching what to do by reading guides and checking the Reddit page for Kauai for the latest news.

One activity she’s looking forward to: taking a shelter dog from the Kauai Humane Society on a field trip, perhaps on a dog-friendly hike. The human society has allowed visitors to take a dog on such excursions since 2012.

“Flood or not, I’m sure there will be plenty of things to do on the island, and hopefully as a tourist I will be able to help out somehow as well,” she said.

Jan Snarski of Vancouver, British Columbia said his family was a little worried when they saw how much water was on the ground when they arrived a day after the storm. But they found places to surf, hike and swim.

Snarksi said Kauai was “business as usual” when he left Wednesday.

“The weather was perfect and we had a fabulous last day on the island,” Snarksi said in an email while flying home.

Record-breaking rainfall

The National Weather Service said preliminary data indicates Kauai broke a national rainfall record after a gauge one mile west of Hanalei recorded 49.69 inches during the 24-hour period ending at 12:45 p.m. on April 15. If certified, that would break the current record of 43 inches recorded in Alvin, Texas in 1979.

The island’s north shore towns of Haena and Wainiha will be off-limits until at least next month because landslides cut off Kuhio Highway, the only road connecting them to the rest of the island. Officials hope to open one lane by May 7 but only for emergency vehicles at first.

The blocked highway will prevent access to hiking trails hugging dramatic cliffs along the Napali Coast and popular beach parks at Haena.

Visitors can still gaze across Hanalei valley for a postcard-picture view of taro patches fronting verdant mountains.

And there was no damage to favored sites elsewhere, like the white sands of Poipu Beach, spots overlooking Wailea’s waterfalls and Waimea Canyon — a deep gorge dubbed the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific.”

ad-high_impact_4
News
Driver stopped on US 95
A worker with the Freeway Service Patrol was able to stop an impaired driver on U.S. Highway 95 near the Cheyenne Avenue exit on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Turn Out For Golden Knights Practice
Golden Knights fans turned out in droves after the team shutout the San Jose in their first matchup of the playoffs.
A hot air balloon event for a 4-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy.
Local American Family Insurance agents are holding a fundraiser Saturday for a four-year-old girl named Lexi who has cerebral palsy. With the surgery, Lexi could walk for the first time. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
ICE Detainee Prepares for Lawsuit in Las Vegas
Cecilia Gomez and her lawyer, Laura Berra, and representatives from Arriba Las Vegas Workers Center held a press conference Thursday morning. They announced the filing of a Freedom of Information Act request for all related documents to the Mexican mother's detention by immigration officers in late March and April.
What's Next For Mount Charleston Lodge
Christina Ellis, marketing director for Ellis Island, discusses what the company plans for their latest addition, the Mt. Charleston Lodge in Kyle Canyon.
Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Charges
Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Charges The 80-year-old actor has been convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, all of which have a penalty of 10 years in prison. In 2004, Cosby drugged and raped Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, when she went to him for career advice. Despite only being convicted for Constand’s case, multiple other women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. The verdict was delivered by the jury on Thursday after more than 14 hours of deliberation. This was the second trial for Constrand’s case against Cosby after the first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not come to a conclusion.
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' Arrested 30 Years After Crime Spree
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' Arrested 30 Years After Crime Spree According to 'The New York Times', police have made an arrest in connection with a series of unsolved murders and rapes during the 1970s and 1980s. 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested on two counts of murder, according to records from the Sacramento County jail. The Golden State Killer is believed to have killed at least 12 people, raped at least 45 people and burglarized more than 120 homes between 1976 and 1986. According to CNN, no one has ever been identified as a suspect before. Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento District Attorney
Clark County teacher explains why he’s joining new union
A new local teachers union was created Wednesday, right after Clark County Education Association members voted to cut ties with the state and national union. The new local union retains those ties. (Meghin Delaney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Genetic counselors in Southern Nevada area preaching testing for people with risk factors
Genetic counselors in Southern Nevada area preaching testing for people with risk factors to determine their cancer and disease risk. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run Leaves Las Vegas
The 19th annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run left Las Vegas Wednesday morning. More than 550 officers will run 132 segments to Carson City. Each leg represents an officer who died in the line of duty.
President Donald Trump speaks at White House ceremony for French president
President Donald Trump speaks during a welcome ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. (Debra Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at White House ceremony
President Emmanuel Macron speaks at Tuesday ceremony welcoming the French leader and his wife to the White House. (Debra Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Toronto Attack Suspect Charged in Van Attack
Toronto Attack Suspect Charged in Van Attack According to the Associated Press, 25-year-old Alek Minassian was charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Minassian appeared in court Tuesday morning after mowing down and killing 10 people in a rented van Monday in downtown Toronto. 15 others were also injured in the attack. Authorities have not announced a motive. “As was indicated last night by our public security minister, at this time we have no reason to suspect that there is any national security element to this attack, but obviously the investigations continue.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home
A dispute between roommates led to the fatal shooting of one man in the backyard of their southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
9 Dead and at Least 16 Injured as Van Hits Pedestrians in Toronto
9 Dead and at Least 16 Injured as Van Hits Pedestrians in Toronto The driver of the van is now in custody after climbing the curb and plowing through crowds of people. Witnesses describe a scene of chaos as the trail stretched about one mile before coming to a stop. Witness, via CTV Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, made initial statements after learning of the incident. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
High School Senior Wins Writing Scholarship
Kye "Kai" Catarata was presented with a $1,000 scholarship at the Las Vegas Writer's Conference Saturday at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.
It's a Boy! Duchess of Cambridge Gives Birth to Third Child
It's a Boy! Duchess of Cambridge Gives Birth to Third Child Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Princess Kate traveled by car to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London Monday. The child was born at 11:01 a.m. local time, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. Kensington Palace The new addition will be fifth in line to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and third grandchild of Charles, Prince of Wales. Catherine and Harry married in 2011 and have two other children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month.
Dr. Abbatangelo: Professor, Pageant Queen and Animal Dentist
Dr. Tina M. Abbatangelo, a professor of clinical practice at UNLV dentist school spends her free time and money traveling across the country to help treat exotic animals.
Joseph Otting, U.S. comptroller of the currency during an interview with RJ
Joseph Otting, U.S. comptroller of the currency during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Otting oversees all national banks, credit unions, mutual savings banks, coops and the federal branches and agencies of foreign banks in the United States. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Paris Wade discusses about his “Liberty Writers” website
Paris Wade, who made national headlines for operating a fake news website and boasts about getting President Donald Trump elected in 2016, speaks during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Wade is running for Nevada Assembly. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Police Unity Tour from New Jersey to Washington D.C. to commemorate fallen officers.
Las Vegas Metro police and Henderson police officers ride their bikes during the Vegas Team's last practice rides in preparation for the Police Unity Tour from New Jersey to Washington D.C. to commemorate fallen officers. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal @bizutesfaye
UNLV students walk out of class on national walkout day
UNLV students and supporters chanted, marched and rallied on national walkout day Friday, April 20 on the 19th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Veterans Find Comfort in Crafting
Patriot Place Apartments, an affordable housing facility that gives preference to veterans, started moving people in in August. The apartment buildings have 41, one-bedroom and 9 two-bedrooms and provide rental assistance or subsidized rent to residents based on their income. Thirteen apartments were fully furnished and set-aside specifically for low-income veterans with a disability and who are facing the challenges of homelessness. The facility also offers activities like crafting to help vets socialize and build confidence. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Captain Sasha Larkin Discusses Challenges, Progress in North West
Captain Sasha Larkin, of Metro's Northwest Area Command, discusses what issues face the northwest valley's residents and what police are doing to address them.
Southwest giving passengers on deadly flight $5,000 for compensation
Passengers on Flight 1380 have been receiving checks as a gesture of goodwill from the airline.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
LVMPD Arrests Suspect in Sunset Park Shooting
Captain Robert Plummer held a press conference at LVMPD headquarters Thursday to provide updates on the arrest of Anthony J. Wrobel, accused of killing a Venetian executive and wounding one other in a shooting on Sunday.
Two Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Share Their Story
Two Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Share Their Story Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson sat down with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Thursday and said the Starbucks manager called the police two minutes after they arrived. Donte Robinson, to 'Good Morning America' Donte Robinson, to 'Good Morning America' The men were meeting with a friend for a business meeting at the store’s location at around 3:45 pm on April 12 and declined to make any purchases. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson issued a public apology and vowed to fix the issue by closing 8,000 stores nationwide next month for training on unconscious bias. Both Nelson and Robinson were released without charges after spending hours in jail, and the manager is no longer with the company.
Hero Southwest Pilot Was One of the Navy’s First Female Fighter Pilots
Hero Southwest Pilot Was One of the Navy’s First Female Fighter Pilots Tammie Jo Shults is being called a hero after safely landing the crippled Southwest Flight 1380 in Philadelphia. According to a spokesperson, Shults began her Navy career in 1985 and was one of the first female pilots to “transition to tactical aircraft.” She served for another eight years before moving to the Naval Reserve, retiring completely in 2001 with the rank of Lt. Commander. The Southwest flight, which was headed for Dallas from New York, was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew. One passenger was killed in the explosion when shrapnel flew through a window. Seven others suffered minor injuries aboard the flight, which carried 149 people. Passenger Peggy Phillips, to NBC News Passenger Peggy Phillips, to NBC News
More in Nation and World
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like