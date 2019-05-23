70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Healthy dog euthanized to be buried with deceased owner

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 - 1:36 pm
 

RICHMOND, Va. — Veterinarians and funeral homes in Virginia are rejecting the idea that pets should be buried with their owners after a recent case in which a healthy dog was euthanized so it could lie with her owner.

WWBT-TV in Richmond reports workers at one animal shelter tried to talk the executor of the estate out of the plan. They failed and the Shih Tzu mix named Emma was euthanized and cremated. The dog’s ashes were placed in an urn and given to the estate’s representative.

“We did suggest they could sign the dog over on numerous occasions, because it’s a dog we could easily find a home for and re-home,” said Carrie Jones, manager of Chesterfield Animal Services.

Dr. Kenny Lucas says while it’s an emotional situation, he said his clinic won’t do it.

“Whenever we’re faced with a euthanasia situation, it’s a very emotional situation – and beyond everything we talk about – that we need to do ethically, and we’ve taken an oath to do, it’s something we take home too,” Lucas said. “It weighs on us as professionals.”

At his funeral home, Larry Spiaggi, president of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association, has Peace, a chocolate Labrador retriever and certified therapy dog that he keeps at the funeral home to help clients through their grief. As for euthanizing a healthy dog and burying it with its owner, he said he finds the practice abhorrent.

“I am licensed by the state of Virginia, so I have a license on the line with the Health Professionals Board,” Spiaggi said. “So I cannot do it.”

Virginia law generally forbids burying pets with humans.

A state lawmaker is considering legislation to address the problem.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Saturday, April 27, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves afte ...
Trump pledges $16B to ailing farmers; markets sink
By Paul Wiseman, Christopher Rugaber and Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the first of three payments is likely to be made in July or August.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security Adam Hickey, is sworn in to testify on ...
Foreign election hacking inevitable, say US officials
By Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press

The hacking of U.S. election systems, including by foreign adversaries, is inevitable, and the real challenge is ensuring the country is resilient enough to withstand catastrophic problems from cyber breaches, government officials said Wednesday.

School desk and chairs in empty modern classroom. (Getty Images)
Texas moves to arm more teachers to prevent school shootings
By Jim Vertuno The Associated Press

Texas moved a big step closer to arming more teachers and school personnel as a way to help prevent future campus shootings, under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.