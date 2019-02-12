Nation and World

Hearing set for suspect in attack on handcuffed inmates

By Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press
February 12, 2019 - 3:44 am
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A hearing was planned Tuesday for an Ohio inmate accused in a 2017 knife attack on four other prisoners handcuffed and unable to defend themselves and in a stabbing attack the following year on a guard who is still recovering from his injuries.

Inmate Greg Reinke was already serving a life sentence for aggravated murder for a fatal 2004 shooting in Cleveland when the knife attacks happened.

Reinke, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the attacks, both of which happened at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Scioto County Common Pleas Court. That’s in the Ohio River city of Portsmouth.

A video obtained by The Associated Press of the 2017 attack pictures Reinke repeatedly stabbing the four other prisoners. Reinke, seated at an adjoining table, somehow slipped out of his own handcuffs then used a homemade 7-inch (18-centimeter) shank in the assault.

In 2018, Reinke and another inmate, Casey Pigge, stabbed corrections officer Matthew Mathias 32 times near the Lucasville infirmary, according to an indictment charging both men. Mathias spent weeks in the hospital and is still recovering, according to the union representing Ohio guards.

Pigge was previously convicted of three separate killings, including strangling a fellow inmate on a medical transport bus. He has also pleaded not guilty in the attack on the guard.

After the second attack, Reinke and Pigge were both transferred to the Ohio State Penitentiary, the state’s supermax prison in Youngstown.

In a phone call from prison on Jan. 30, Reinke told the AP that guards beat him “to a pulp” after he arrived at the supermax, allegedly breaking his eye socket and fracturing his skull.

Reinke also alleged ongoing mistreatment by prison staff of him and Pigge, which he attributed to their actions.

“The staff are stealing from us, you know they’re damaging our property, they’re writing fake tickets,” Reinke said. “It’s everything. It’s like we’re on a whole different planet than everybody else.” He said they “feel like it’s their duty to exact revenge on me.”

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said there was “no evidence” that officers harassed or assaulted either inmate.

“Because of the serious, violent offenses these inmates are accused of committing, additional security protocols have been established for both the safety of the inmates and staff anytime these inmates are out of their cells,” she said in a statement.

Smith said those protocols, in place continuously since Reinke and Pigge arrived, include daily cell searches looking for any sign of contraband or weapons.

“Both inmates are limited on what property they can possess, but they are permitted hygiene items and writing materials,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the union representing prison guards did not return repeated requests for comment.

In January, Reinke said he had been told he would be required starting the following week to wear a band “like a taser” connected to a controller that could shock him.

Smith confirmed that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has begun using controlled electronic devices. She said the specific policy is not a public record, but that the department has stated, “In no circumstance are CEDs to be used for punishment or the convenience of staff.”

Reinke’s attorney, Matthew Loesch, said he was not aware of his client’s allegations about being beaten and that he had been impressed by the professionalism of prison staff when he visited his client.

“That’s not to say it didn’t happen, I’m just not aware of it,” he said. “If someone’s being subject to abuse, anybody’s going to want to do what they can to make that stop.”

Scioto County prosecutors initially declined to prosecute Reinke for the attack on the four inmates, arguing he was already serving life for the Cleveland killing.

Last year, newly elected Scioto County prosecutor Shane Tieman changed course and charged Reinke with both prison attacks.

Reinke speculated that the decision reflected a double standard within the prison system.

“It’s like them people at the table ain’t even human to ‘em, like don’t even matter as much as that guard,” he said.

Responding to allegations by one of the inmates stabbed during the 2017 attack that the assault was a set-up by guards, Reinke said he received a “care package” of new t-shirts, envelopes and other items after it happened.

“They didn’t really set it up, but they surely condoned it,” he said.

Tieman said he found no evidence of a set-up. No guards involved in the incident were disciplined.

News
Matt Stutzman shoots arrows with his feet
Matt Stutzman who was born without arms shoots arrows with his feet and hits the bullseye with remarkable accuracy. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Secretary of Air Force Emphasizes the Importance of Nellis AFB
US Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visited Nellis Air Force Base during Red Flag training and described how important the base is to the military.
Former Northwest Academy student speaks out
Tanner Reynolds, 13, with his mother Angela McDonald, speaks out on his experience as a former student of Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley, which includes abuse by staff member Caleb Michael Hill. Hill, 29, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of child abuse.
Former Northwest Academy students speak out
Tristan Groom, 15, and his brother Jade Gaastra, 23, speak out on their experiences as former students of Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley, which includes abuse by staff and excessive medication.
Disruption At Metro PD OIS Presser
A man claiming to be part of the press refused to leave a press conference at Metro police headquarters, Wednesday January 30, 2019. Officers were forced to physically remove the man. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Clients at Las Vegas’ Homeless Courtyard talk about their experience
Clients at Las Vegas’ Homeless Courtyard talk about their experience after the city began operating around the clock. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas parts ways with operator of homeless courtyard
Jocelyn Bluitt-Fisher discusses the transition between operators of the homeless courtyard in Las Vegas, Thursday Jan. 24, 2019.(Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and Raiders partner with SafeNest
Las Vegas police and the Raiders partner with SafeNest on Project Safe 417 (the police code for domestic violence is 417). The program partners trained SafeNest volunteer advocates with Metropolitan Police Department officers dispatched to domestic violence calls, allowing advocates to provide immediate crisis advocacy to victims at the scene of those calls. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
North Las Vegas police chief discusses officer-involved shooting
North Las Vegas police chief Pamela Ojeda held a press conference Thursday, Jan. 24, regarding an officer-involved shooting that took place on Jan. 21. The incident resulted in the killing of suspect Horacio Ruiz-Rodriguez. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteers gather for annual Clark County homeless count
Volunteers gather for the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who can understand hospital price lists?
Lists of costs for procedures, drugs and devices are now posted the websites of hospitals to comply with a new federal rule designed to provide additional consumer transparency. Good luck figuring out what they mean.
People in Mesquite deal with a massive power outage
People in Mesquite respond to a major power outage in the area on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group helping stranded motorists during power outage
A group of Good Samaritans are offering free gas to people in need at the Glendale AM/PM, during a massive power outage near Mesquite on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen falls at Las Vegas parade
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada fell and injured her wrist at the Martin Luther King Day parade in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local astronomers host super blood wolf moon viewing
The Las Vegas Astronomical Society paired with the College of Southern Nevada to host a lunar eclipse viewing Sunday night. Known as the super blood wolf moon, the astronomical event won't occur for another 18 years. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tate Elementary shows academic progress after categorical funding
Students at Tate Elementary in Las Vegas has benefited from a program to boost education funding in targeted student populations, known as categorical funding. One program called Zoom helps students who have fallen below grade level in reading. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The third annual Women’s March in Las Vegas
The third annual Women’s March in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
First former felon to work for Nevada Department of Corrections
After his father died, Michael Russell struggled for years with drug addiction. When he finally decided to change for good, he got sober and worked for years to help others. Now he is the first former felon to be hired by the Nevada Department of Corrections. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Three Square helps TSA workers
Three Square Food Bank donated over 400 care bags to TSA workers affected by the government shutdown Wednesday, filled with food, personal hygiene products and water.
Las Vegas furniture store donates to Clark County firehouses
Walker Furniture donated new mattresses to all 30 Clark County firehouses in the Las Vegas Valley, starting today with Station 22. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Krystal Whipple arrested in Arizona
Krystal Whipple, charged in the killing of a Las Vegas nail salon manager over a $35 manicure, is expected to return to Nevada to face a murder charge.
Holocaust survivor on acceptance
Holocaust survivor Celina Karp Biniaz, who was the youngest person on Schindler’s List, talks about the most important message for people to understand from her life and experiences.
Holocaust survivor speaks about telling her story
Holocaust survivor Celina Karp Biniaz, who was the youngest person on Schindler’s List, tells of opening up about her experiences during Sunday’s event at Temple Sinai.
Jesus Jara State of the Schools address
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara delivers his State of the Schools address on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Naft sworn in to Clark County Commission
Michael Naft, chosen by Gov. Steve Sisolak to be his replacement on the Clark County Commission, was sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police piecing together details of fatal shooting
Six hours after the fact, Las Vegas homicide detectives worked to reconstruct the scene of a shooting early Jan. 7 that left one man dead in the southeast valley. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dyer Lawrence explains college football playoff system proposal
Las Vegan Dyer Lawrence has a new idea for a college football playoff system that includes a unique scheduling component called National Call Out Day. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death row inmate Scott Dozier found dead in his cell
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier is dead. Dozier’s death ends his legal odyssey, which began in 2007 when he was convicted in the 2002 murder of Jeremiah Miller, but does little to clarify what’s next for Nevada’s death penalty.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Nation and World Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing