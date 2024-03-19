70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Heavy fighting rages near Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israel raids it for second day

By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
March 19, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 
Israeli soldiers drive a tank on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March ...
Israeli soldiers drive a tank on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 1 ...
Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Destroyed buildings stand inside Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2 ...
Destroyed buildings stand inside Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers on a tank on a position on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tue ...
Israeli soldiers on a tank on a position on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Explosions and shootings shook the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital and surrounding neighborhoods as Israeli forces stormed through the facility for a second day Tuesday. The military said it had killed 50 Hamas terrorists in the hospital.

The raid was a new blow to the Shifa medical complex, which had only partially resumed operations after a destructive Israeli raid in November.

Thousands of Palestinian patients, medical staff and displaced people were trapped inside the sprawling complex Tuesday, as heavy fighting between troops and Hamas terrorists raged in nearby districts.

The Israeli military said it raided Shifa early Monday because Hamas terrorists had grouped in the hospital and were directing attacks from inside.

The Hamas media office claimed all those killed in the assault were civilians.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza vowing to destroy Hamas after the group’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel.

The mayhem in the north came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his determination to invade Gaza’s southernmost town, Rafah — one of the last major towns not targeted by a ground assault.

A day earlier, in their first phone call in a month, President Joe Biden urged Netanyahu not to carry out a Rafah operation, urging “an alternative approach” to more precisely target Hamas terrorists there.

Netanyahu agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss Rafah with Biden administration officials.

But on Tuesday, he told a parliamentary committee that while he would listen to U.S. proposals “out of respect” to Biden, “we are determined to complete the elimination of these (Hamas) battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion.”

The army last raided Shifa Hospital in November after claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command center within and beneath the facility. The military revealed a tunnel leading to some underground rooms, as well as weapons it said were found inside the hospital.

The raid came before dawn Monday when tanks surrounded the facility and troops stormed into multiple buildings.

The military on Tuesday said two of its soldiers had been killed in the operation. It said troops on Monday killed Faiq Mabhouh, a senior officer in Gaza’s police force, which is under the Hamas-led government but distinct from the terrorist group’s armed fighting wing. The military said he was hiding in Shifa with weapons.

The raid prompted heavy fighting for blocks around Shifa. Hamas’ military wing said it struck two Israeli armored vehicles and a group of soldiers with rockets in the vicinity of the hospital.

Hamas terrorists killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack into southern Israel that triggered the war and took another 250 people hostage. Hamas terrorists are still believed to be holding about 100 captives, as well as the remains of 30 others, after most of the rest were freed during a cease-fire last year.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 31,726 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian facilities to shield its fighters, and the Israeli military has raided several hospitals since the start of the war.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ...
Blinken returns to Mideast with US-Israel tensions high
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The top U.S. diplomat called on Israel to let more aid into Gaza. He referred to agencies describing the situation in the enclave as worse than in Sudan or Afghanistan.

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Sco ...
Supreme Court lifts stay on Texas immigration law
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority.

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., ...
Israeli officials to come to DC to discuss prospective Rafah operation
By Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The White House has been skeptical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to carry out an operation where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Sunday, March 17, 2 ...
Netanyahu fires back at US criticism over handling of Gaza
By Tia Goldenberg and Ravi Nessman The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for a new election in Israel was inappropriate.

More stories
Israel raids Gaza’s largest hospital, says terrorists regrouped there
Israel raids Gaza’s largest hospital, says terrorists regrouped there
Netanyahu: Israel will ‘finish the job’ inside Gaza
Netanyahu: Israel will ‘finish the job’ inside Gaza
World Central Kitchen aid heading for Gaza by boat in pilot program
World Central Kitchen aid heading for Gaza by boat in pilot program
Qatar: Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks not ‘progressing as expected’
Qatar: Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks not ‘progressing as expected’
Israel plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive
Israel plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall