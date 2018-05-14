Heller, senators sing praises as US Embassy moves to Jerusalem

Israel held its breath Monday morning ahead of the historic opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.

From left, U.S. senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Mike Lee, R-Utah and Dean Heller, R-Nev., speak during a Monday press conference at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. (Deborah Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — Israel held its breath Monday morning ahead of the historic opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.

At the landmark King David Hotel, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and Dean Heller of Nevada held a press conference at which they praised Trump’s courage and boldness in transferring the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“It brings us where we are today,” said Heller. Graham maintained that the move makes a peace pact between Israelis and Palestinians more likely.

“I cannot imagine a circumstance where a two-state solution exists between the Israel and the Palestinians without Jerusalem being the capital of Israel,” Graham said. Graham also said he believes, “The Palestinian community is entitled to its own state.”

Of interest to national security observers were the people who were not in the room.

Asked why no Democratic Senators or House members attended the embassy ceremony, Graham said he invited colleagues from the other side of the aisle. “It hurts me,” Graham confessed that “not one Democrat came.”

Later, former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut entered the room. He told reporters he did not understand why no Democrats presently serving in Congress had attended, as they voted overwhelming in favor of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, which passed the Senate by a 93-5 vote. “I hope they don’t see this as a pro-Trump rally,” he said. “It’s not.”

Ambassador David Friedman, an old friend and legal colleague, invited Lieberman.

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan is leading the delegation, which also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Middle East special envoy Jason Greenblatt.

As for the absence of the top foreign policy troika of the administration — Trump, Vice President Mike Pence or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — at the ceremony, Heller saw no lack of a Trump presence.

The Trump delegation, said Heller, sent “a solid message” of full-throated support.

The delegation includes Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, a Trump adviser whose portfolio includes brokering a “deal of the century” between Palestinians, and daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.

The Review-Journal is owned by Sheldon and Miriam Adelson.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.