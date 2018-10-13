Here are the top 10 largest lottery jackpots in US history

No one won the $548 million jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. That means the estimated jackpot climbs to $654 million, which would be the fourth-largest prize in U.S. history.

A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, January 5, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Customers make their picks before buying lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, January 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Customers line up to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, January 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

No one won the $548 million jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

That means the estimated jackpot climbs to $654 million, which would be the fourth-largest prize in U.S. history. The next drawing will be Tuesday.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)