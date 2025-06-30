Here’s how teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness this summer

The initative allows high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at more than 2,700 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Planet Fitness has announced the return of its High School Summer Pass program. From now until Aug. 31, this initiative allows high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at more than 2,700 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release from the company.

Now in its fifth year, the program is designed to support youth health and wellness — especially during the summer months when school is out, routines shift and screen time tends to rise.

A recent Planet Fitness survey found that 66% of parents are concerned about their teen’s stress levels, while three in five teens say their stress and anxiety are worsening with age. On a positive note, 90% of teens report that exercise improves their mood and nearly all agree that regular physical activity helps them navigate the emotional ups and downs of adolescence. Backing this up, a 2024 JAMA Pediatrics study found that physical fitness might help protect children and teens from depression, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

This year, Planet Fitness has partnered with two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to amplify the program’s impact.

“Giving teens free access to a place to move, feel confident, and chase their goals is powerful,” Nedoroscik said in the release. “It’s a chance for young people to discover their strength, inside and out.”

In addition to gym access, Summer Pass participants receive free fitness training with certified trainers, teen-specific strength-building workouts and full access to the Planet Fitness app with hundreds of on-demand exercises

Teens can preregister and find their local club at planetfitness.com/summerpass. Participants must work out at the location where they sign up. Those under 18 must register with a parent or guardian, either in-person or online. Once signed up, they can work out solo.