89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Here’s how the expanded child tax credit payments work

By Josh Boak The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 - 10:53 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2021 - 11:06 pm
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in March 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in March 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as making it fully available to families without any tax obligations. The benefit is set to expire after a year, but Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent.

A closer look at how the payments work and who can receive them:

How big are the credits?

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. But six months of payments will be advanced on a monthly basis through the end of the year. This means eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per child older than that.

This is a change from last year, when the credit totaled $2,000 per child. Families who did not owe the government income taxes were also unable to claim the credit, a restriction that Biden and Congress lifted.

Are there limits on who can qualify?

The payments begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. Higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

How can you apply?

If you filed taxes and the IRS already has your bank account information, the payments should be deposited directly into your account on the 15th of each month. The Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families will receive payments in July. But even if you haven’t filed taxes in 2019 or 2020, you might still be eligible for the credit and can apply here: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.

Why are the payments monthly?

Advocates say the monthly payments can help smooth out an impoverished family’s income, making it easier for them to budget and less dependent on high-interest lenders.

Can the monthly payments be stopped?

Yes. Some people are used to the child tax credit enabling them to get a refund on their taxes. They might not want the monthly advance and about 1 million people have opted out, according to administration officials. People can unenroll here: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
2
Police: Allegiant Stadium shooting suspect fired officer’s holstered gun
Police: Allegiant Stadium shooting suspect fired officer’s holstered gun
3
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
4
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
5
Firefighter charged in wife’s OD death skipped hospital for fire station
Firefighter charged in wife’s OD death skipped hospital for fire station
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Flames consume a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doy ...
The West is super hot, super dry. Find out why.
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The West is going through “the trifecta of an epically dry year followed by incredible heat the last two months and now we have fires,” said University of California Merced climate and fire scientist John Abatzoglou.

 
Northern California fire grows, residents warned to get ready to go
The Associated Press

PULGA, Calif. — Residents were warned Wednesday to be ready to evacuate as a growing wildfire bears down on two remote Northern California communities near a town largely destroyed by a deadly blaze three years ago.

Man dies after driver hits cyclists in Arizona race
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said Monday.

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyl ...
Firefighters report progress against big fires in West
By John Antczak and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Dozens of wildfires burned across the U.S. West on Monday, but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames.

A long line of travelers wait to pass through a state agriculture inspection at the Kahului Air ...
As travel booms, Maui moves to implement new tax
The Associated Press

Officials on Maui are moving quickly to implement a new tax on tourists after lawmakers overrode a veto by Hawaii Gov. David Ige this week.

 
Richard Branson, 71, reaches space in his own ship
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Swashbuckling entrepreneur Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday in his boldest adventure yet.

A boy lies on pieces of foam at a shelter for displaced Haitians, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sat ...
Haiti’s interim leader requests US, UN troops
By Danica Coto and Joshua Goodman The Associated Press

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the request for military assistance, saying that the local police force is weak and lacks resources.