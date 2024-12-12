52°F
Here’s what we know about the mysterious drones reported flying over New Jersey

This photo provided by Brian Glenn shows what appears to be multiple drones flying over Bernard ...
This photo provided by Brian Glenn shows what appears to be multiple drones flying over Bernardsville, N.J., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 (Brian Glenn/TMX via AP, File)
In this image taken from video provided by MartyA45_, several drones appear to be flying over R ...
In this image taken from video provided by MartyA45_, several drones appear to be flying over Randolph, N.J., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (MartyA45_ /TMX via AP, File)
By Bruce Shipkowski The Associated Press
December 12, 2024 - 11:57 am
 

TOMS River, N.J. — A large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over parts of New Jersey in recent weeks, sparking speculation and concern over who sent them and why.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and law enforcement officials have stressed that the drones don’t appear to be a threat to public safety, but many state and municipal lawmakers have nonetheless called for stricter rules about who can fly the unmanned aircraft.

The FBI is among several agencies investigating, and it has asked residents to share videos, photos and other information they may have about the drones.

What has been seen in New Jersey?

Dozens of witnesses have reported seeing drones in New Jersey starting in November.

At first, the drones were spotted flying along the scenic Raritan River, a waterway that feeds the Round Valley Reservoir, the state’s largest aquifer, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York City.

But soon sightings were reported statewide, including near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

The aircraft have also recently been spotted in coastal areas.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith said a Coast Guard commanding officer told him a dozen drones closely followed a Coast Guard lifeboat near Barnegat Light and Island Beach State Park in Ocean County over the weekend.

Are the drones dangerous?

Gov. Murphy has said the aircraft do not pose a threat, but has not provided any details to support this.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, who was briefed by the Department of Homeland Security, said the reported drones have been up to 6 feet in diameter and sometimes travel with their lights switched off. This is much larger than those typically flown by drone hobbyists and she said they appear to avoid detection by traditional methods such as helicopter and radio.

Officials say some witnesses may actually be seeing planes or helicopters rather than drones.

Who sent the drones?

Authorities say they do not know who is behind the drones.

The FBI, Homeland Security and state police are investigating the sightings. Authorities say they don’t know if it is one drone that has been spotted many times or if there are multiple aircraft being flown in a coordinated effort.

Speculation has raged online, with some expressing concerns that the drone or drones could be part of a nefarious plot by foreign agents. Officials stress that ongoing state and federal investigations have found no evidence to support those fears.

Two Republican Jersey Shore-area congressmen, Smith and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, have called on the military to shoot down the drones, citing safety concerns.

The Pentagon insists the drones do not represent a threat from abroad.

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday that the military’s initial assessment after consulting with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Council — that the drones are not of foreign origin — remains unchanged.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday that the aircraft are not U.S. military drones.

Are drones allowed in New Jersey?

The flying of drones for recreational and commercial use is legal in New Jersey, but it is subject to local and Federal Aviation Administration regulations and flight restrictions.

Operators must be FAA certified.

Have drones been spotted anywhere else?

Sightings also have been reported in neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.

Drones were also spotted last month in the U.K. The U.S. Air Force said several small unmanned aircraft were detected near four bases in England that are used by American forces.

Associated Press reporter Tara Copp in Washington, D.C., contributed.

