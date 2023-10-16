Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars

The Lebanon terrorist group Hezbollah said Monday it has started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rose following Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct.7.

A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Hamas Palestinian militants in southern Lebanon fired 20 rockets into the northern Israeli towns of Schlomi and Nahariyya, the group said in a statement. They said it was "in response to the (Israeli) occupation's crimes against our people in Gaza". (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A black religious flag, right, with Arabic words reading "Oh Hussein," planted by Hezbollah fighters is seen on the fence of an Israeli army position that seen from Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Hezbollah militants plant a black flag of the revered Imam Hussein on barbed wire fencing near an Israeli military outpost during clashes along the border. Hussein is the grandson of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad and is especially revered in the Shia Muslim sect. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The Israeli army position which attacked by Hezbollah fighters, is seen from Aita al-Shaab a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Shelling and clashes near the Lebanese southern border village of Aita al-Shaab and northern Israeli border town of Shtula marks an ongoing escalation in clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Smoke rises from artillery shell that hit the houses of Aita al-Shaab a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Shelling and clashes near the Lebanese southern border village of Aita al-Shaab and northern Israeli border town of Shtula marks an ongoing escalation in clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Rainbow appears over the Israeli town of Metula, as seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Sporadic clashes have broken out over the past week along the tense Lebanon-Israel border. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video showing snipers shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras placed on five points along the Lebanon-Israel border including one outside the Israeli town of Metula.

The terrorist group appears to want to prevent the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange that left at least seven people dead, including four Hezbollah fighters, on the Lebanese side.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Monday ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate. The military order affects communities that are within 1.2 miles of the border.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and troops, tension has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border. Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles on Israeli army positions and Israeli troops shelled border areas on the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in the summer of 2006 that ended in a draw. Israel considers the Iranian proxy its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

There are concerns that Hezbollah could join the war with Israel, and earlier this month, President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.

Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said Sunday that the group is ready for all possibilities adding, “we don’t want to reveal what the next step is.” He said Hezbollah’s next step “is tied to what is going on in Gaza.”

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Beirut where she will meet officials to discuss border tensions.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the country’s politically-paralyzed government has been scrambling to ease tensions along its southern border with Israel and avoid dragging the tiny country into a new war.

Hezbollah has said the increased strikes were a warning and don’t mean the group has decided to go to war.

The World Health Organization said Monday it has sent two shipments of medical supplies to Beirut in preparation for potential escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border.