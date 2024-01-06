49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas

By Bassem Mroue, Samy Magdy and Najib Jobain The Associated Press
January 6, 2024 - 11:16 am
 
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, left, shakes hands with European Union foreign pol ...
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, left, shakes hands with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell before their meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Borrell said Saturday during a visit to Beirut in an attempt to tamp down tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border that he aims to jumpstart a European-Arab initiative to revive a peace process that would result in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on Saturday, warning that the barrage was its initial response to the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon’s capital earlier this week.

The rocket attack came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his group must retaliate for the killing of Saleh Arouri, the deputy political leader of the militia’s ally Hamas, in a Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut.

Hezbollah said it launched 62 rockets toward an Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron and that it scored direct hits. It said rockets also struck two army posts near the border.

The Israeli military said about 40 rockets were fired toward Meron and that a base was targeted, but made no mention of the base being hit. It said it struck the Hezbollah cell that fired the rockets.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon hit the outskirts of Kouthariyeh al-Siyad village, about 25 miles from the border, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said, adding that there were casualties. Such strikes deeper inside Lebanon have been rare since the border fighting started nearly three months ago. NNA also said Israeli forces shelled border areas including the town of Khiam. Israel’s army had no immediate comment.

Separately, the armed wing of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, the country’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and a close ally of Hamas, said it fired two volleys of rockets toward the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday night. Two of the group’s members were killed in the strike that killed Arouri.

The cross-border escalation came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was kicking off an urgent Middle East diplomatic tour, his fourth to the region since the Israel-Hamas war erupted three months ago. The war was triggered by a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel in which terrorists killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages.

“It is imperative to avoid a regional escalation in the Middle East. It is absolutely necessary to avoid Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said during a visit to Beirut.

In recent weeks, Israel has been scaling back its military assault in northern Gaza and pressing its heavy offensive in the territory’s south, vowing to crush Hamas.

On Saturday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said 122 Palestinians had been killed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the war to 22,722. The count does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The latest Israeli-dropped leaflets urged Palestinians in some areas near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah to evacuate, citing “dangerous fighting.”

Israel has held Hamas responsible for civilian casualties, saying the group has embedded itself within Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. The United States has urged Israel to do more to prevent harm to civilians, even as it keeps sending weapons and munitions while shielding its close ally against international censure.

———

Magdy reported from Cairo and Jobain reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee in Istanbul and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Church mourns pastor killed in dispute with neighbor
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Church mourns pastor killed in dispute with neighbor
2
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
3
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
4
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
5
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, s ...
Adelson remembered in Israel three years after his passing
Israel Hayom

The ceremony was attended by his widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson, their children, former Chief Rabbi of Israel and Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, friends and acquaintances.

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on F ...
Recalled meat snack trays linked to salmonella poisoning
The Associated Press

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. ...
Supreme Court will take up issue of Trump on Colorado ballot
By Mark Sherman and Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The court will be considering for the first time the meaning and reach of a provision of the 14th Amendment barring some people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office.

(Getty Images)
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes wide area of Southern California
By JOHN ANTCZAK and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.

More stories
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
Hezbollah leader says group must retaliate for suspected Israeli strike in Beirut
Hezbollah leader says group must retaliate for suspected Israeli strike in Beirut
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members
Hamas denies Iran claim that Oct. 7 attack was revenge for Soleimani assassination
Hamas denies Iran claim that Oct. 7 attack was revenge for Soleimani assassination
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
US national security adviser addresses Lebanon-Israel tension
US national security adviser addresses Lebanon-Israel tension