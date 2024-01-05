57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Hezbollah leader says group must retaliate for suspected Israeli strike in Beirut

By Bassem Mroue, Wafaa Shurafa and Najib Jobain The Associated Press
January 5, 2024 - 2:36 pm
 
An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border at ...
An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border attack by Hamas at the Nova music festival, after a press conference at the site in Re'im, southern Israel, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Ilan Dalal, father of Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border attack by ...
Ilan Dalal, father of Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border attack by Hamas at the Nova music festival, stands next to a photo of his son during a press conference at the site in Re'im, southern Israel, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israeli combat reservists and tank forces take part in training drills on the Lebanese front in ...
Israeli combat reservists and tank forces take part in training drills on the Lebanese front in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

BEIRUT — The leader of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah said Friday that his group must retaliate after a presumed Israeli strike hit a Beirut neighborhood this week, killing a senior Hamas official, or else all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.

Hassan Nasrallah appeared to be making the case for a response to the Lebanese public, even at the risk of escalating the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. But he gave no indication of how or when Hezbollah would act.

The strike that killed Hamas’ deputy political leader, Saleh Arouri, threatened months of efforts by the United States to prevent the war in Gaza from spiraling into a regional conflict.

Nasrallah said it was the first strike by Israel in the Lebanese capital since 2006.

“We cannot keep silent about a violation of this seriousness,” he said, “because this means that all of our people will be exposed (to targeting). All of our cities, villages and public figures will be exposed.”

The repercussions of silence are “far greater” than the risks of retaliating, he added.

Tensions are rising on multiple fronts as Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in the region. Iraqis are furious after an American airstrike killed a militia leader in Baghdad. At the same time, the U.S. is struggling to deter attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial Red Sea shipping.

In Gaza, Israel is moving to scale down its military assault in the north of the territory and pressing its heavy offensive in the south, vowing to crush Hamas.

Northern border tensions

Since the start of the Gaza war, Hezbollah has fired rockets and missiles into northern Israel, bringing a return bombardment from the Israeli military in near daily cross-border exchanges.

After the strike Tuesday in Beirut, the Lebanon-Israel front appeared to be at a critical juncture, with the potential to veer into an all-out war.

But Hezbollah has held back from a dramatic escalation, wary of a repeat of the two sides’ 2006 war in which Israeli bombardment wreaked extensive destruction in Lebanon.

Nasrallah said Friday that the details of Hezbollah’s response “will be decided on the battlefield.” He did not elaborate.

The Beirut strike is not the only thing threatening a wider fight between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli officials have threatened greater military action against Hezbollah unless it withdraws it fighters from Lebanese territory near their shared border.

A pullback — called for under a 2006 U.N. truce but never implemented — is necessary to stop barrages and allow the return of tens of thousands of Israelis to homes they evacuated near the border, Israel says.

Nasrallah boasted about the evacuations, saying that after Israel forced Lebanese to flee in past conflicts, Hezbollah had now done the same to Israelis, putting political pressure on the government.

Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks aim to engage Israeli forces away from Gaza, Nasrallah said.

Israel says it aims to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and remove it from power in Gaza after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel, in which Hamas killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others.

Israel’s onslaught in Gaza has killed more than 22,600 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Military preparing investigation

The Israeli military says it is preparing an investigation into failures connected with the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The army’s chief spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Friday that the military is still planning the investigation. But he said it would include a look at the chain of command, decision making and former officials.

He said the investigation aims “to improve the army” and is not meant to replace any future external investigations.

Israeli military, intelligence and political leaders have come under heavy criticism for being caught off guard.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far rejected calls for an investigation, saying the government must focus on the war and answer questions later.

The public broadcaster Kan reported earlier that a Security Cabinet meeting late Thursday broke up after four hard-line Cabinet minister shouted at the army’s commander in chief because they opposed his plans for the investigation.

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, and Jobain from Rafah, Gaza Strip. Associated Press Writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
3
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
4
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
5
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on F ...
Recalled meat snack trays linked to salmonella poisoning
The Associated Press

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. ...
Supreme Court will take up issue of Trump on Colorado ballot
By Mark Sherman and Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The court will be considering for the first time the meaning and reach of a provision of the 14th Amendment barring some people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office.

(Getty Images)
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes wide area of Southern California
By JOHN ANTCZAK and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.

National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual Mee ...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

The move happens just days before the start of a New York civil trial that’s poised to scrutinize his leadership of the powerful gun rights organization.

FILE - U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads the Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, speaks at ...
Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hours after US, allies give final warning
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

In this image taken from video, 13-year-old player named Willis Gibson reacts after playing a g ...
13-year-old becomes first to beat ‘unbeatable’ Tetris
By DAVID HAMILTON AP Technology Reporter

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it.

More stories
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members
US national security adviser addresses Lebanon-Israel tension
US national security adviser addresses Lebanon-Israel tension
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps in Gaza
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps in Gaza
Hamas denies Iran claim that Oct. 7 attack was revenge for Soleimani assassination
Hamas denies Iran claim that Oct. 7 attack was revenge for Soleimani assassination