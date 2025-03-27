62°F
Nation and World

HHS will cut 10K jobs as part of a major restructuring plan

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009.(AP P ...
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Amanda Seitz Associated Press
March 27, 2025 - 7:31 am
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will eliminate 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan, it announced Thursday.

Overall, the agency, which is responsible for monitoring infectious diseases, inspecting foods and hospitals and overseeing health insurance programs for nearly half the country, says it will decrease its workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 positions. That includes 10,000 in layoffs as well as another 10,000 workers who are taking early retirements or buyout offers that were given to nearly all federal employees by the Trump administration.

Most of the cuts will come from the public health agencies: The Food and Drug Administration, responsible for setting standards for Americans’ foods and medications, will shed 3,500 workers, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks infectious disease outbreaks, will cut 2,400 positions.

Meanwhile, the National Institutes for Health, the world’s leading public health research agency, will lose 1,200 people. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees health coverage for older and poor Americans, will shed 300 jobs.

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doctor allegedly tried to kill his wife on Hawaii hiking trail, police say
By Audrey McAvoy Associated Press

A doctor was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly tried to kill his wife by pushing her off a hiking trail and hitting her multiple times on the head with a rock, Honolulu police said.

President Donald Trump arrives at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the Capitol in Washi ...
Trump announces plans for 25% tariffs on auto imports
By Josh Boak Associated Press

The White House says tariffs on auto imports would foster domestic manufacturing, but they could also squeeze automakers that depend on global supply chains.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for the victi ...
Israeli legislators pass budget, bolstering Netanyahu coalition
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel’s parliament passed a state budget amid the ongoing war in Gaza and the hostage crisis. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government is more likely to survive to the end of its term.

President Donald Trump gestures as he departs a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day in ...
Trump signs order seeking to overhaul US elections
By Ali Swenson and Christina A. Cassidy Associated Press

Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul elections in the United States.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth does a television interview outside the White House, Friday, Mar ...
Trump officials shared military plans to a group chat that included a journalist
By Tara Copp, Aamer Madhani and Eric Tucker Associated Press

Top national security officials for President Trump, including his defense secretary, texted plans for upcoming military strikes to a group chat in a secure messaging app that included the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic, the magazine reported in a story posted online Monday.

