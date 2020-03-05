53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

High-speed train derails in eastern France, injuries reported

The Associated Press
March 5, 2020 - 12:36 am
 
Updated March 5, 2020 - 12:40 am

PARIS — French media reports say one of France’s vaunted high-speed trains has derailed Thursday during a trip from the east of the country to Paris, causing some injuries, but train operator SNCF isn’t confirming it.

The SNCF said it is gathering information. Passengers told French media they felt a bang on the train before it slowed and stopped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
2
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
3
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
4
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
5
Clark County OKs plans for high-speed train station
Clark County OKs plans for high-speed train station
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heav ...
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
By Travis Loller and Kimberlee Kruesi The Associated Press

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

In this undated photo provided released on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, by the North Korean govern ...
US death toll hits 11; California declares state of emergency
The Associated Press

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a patient succumbing in California as federal authorities announced an investigation of the Seattle-area nursing home where most of the victims were stricken.

A worker at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, wears a mask as she leaves t ...
Doubts, tensions rise as US virus death toll hits 9
By Gene Johnson and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

All of the deaths — including the latest one reported, which happened last week but was not tied to the virus until now — have occurred in Washington state.

Trader Steven Kaplan watches the numbers at the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock ...
Emergency 0.5% interest rate cut fails to stop market dread
By Martin Crutsinger and Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The surprise move gave stocks a strong, brief boost, but it took just 15 minutes for the gains to evaporate. The cut helped raise some confidence, but it did not wipe out the uncertainty dominating markets about how much economic damage the virus will ultimately do.