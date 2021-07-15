Hiker dies on popular trail inside Grand Canyon

In a tweet, park officials said the hiker died in the late afternoon Tuesday on the Bright Angel Trail, about a mile and a half inside the canyon.

A mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., in 1996. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

The Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hiker has died at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

The Bright Angel is the most popular trail at the canyon.

“On July 14 at approximately 4:49 p.m., our dispatch center received a report of CPR in progress on an unresponsive hiker at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse on the Bright Angel Trail. The individual was pronounced deceased.”

News Release: Hiker Fatality on the Bright Angel Trail

On July 14 at approximately 4:49 p.m., our dispatch center received a report of CPR in progress on an unresponsive hiker at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse on the Bright Angel Trail. The individual was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/3DyGzoMHce — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) July 15, 2021

