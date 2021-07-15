Hiker dies on popular trail inside Grand Canyon
In a tweet, park officials said the hiker died in the late afternoon Tuesday on the Bright Angel Trail, about a mile and a half inside the canyon.
The Bright Angel is the most popular trail at the canyon.
“On July 14 at approximately 4:49 p.m., our dispatch center received a report of CPR in progress on an unresponsive hiker at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse on the Bright Angel Trail. The individual was pronounced deceased.”
