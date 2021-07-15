103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Hiker dies on popular trail inside Grand Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2021 - 3:30 pm
 
A mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., in ...
A mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., in 1996. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)
The Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hiker has died at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

In a tweet, park officials said the hiker died in the late afternoon Tuesday on the Bright Angel Trail, about a mile and a half inside the canyon.

The Bright Angel is the most popular trail at the canyon.

“On July 14 at approximately 4:49 p.m., our dispatch center received a report of CPR in progress on an unresponsive hiker at the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse on the Bright Angel Trail. The individual was pronounced deceased.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino ‘unauthorized,’ removed
2
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
Las Vegas indictment targets international drug trafficking ring
3
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
4
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
Man killed at northwest Las Vegas steakhouse identified
5
Despite aces debacle, Daniel Negreanu wins overall PokerGO title
Despite aces debacle, Daniel Negreanu wins overall PokerGO title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Flames consume a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doy ...
The West is super hot, super dry. Find out why.
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The West is going through “the trifecta of an epically dry year followed by incredible heat the last two months and now we have fires,” said University of California Merced climate and fire scientist John Abatzoglou.

 
Northern California fire grows, residents warned to get ready to go
The Associated Press

PULGA, Calif. — Residents were warned Wednesday to be ready to evacuate as a growing wildfire bears down on two remote Northern California communities near a town largely destroyed by a deadly blaze three years ago.

Man dies after driver hits cyclists in Arizona race
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said Monday.

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyl ...
Firefighters report progress against big fires in West
By John Antczak and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Dozens of wildfires burned across the U.S. West on Monday, but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames.

A long line of travelers wait to pass through a state agriculture inspection at the Kahului Air ...
As travel booms, Maui moves to implement new tax
The Associated Press

Officials on Maui are moving quickly to implement a new tax on tourists after lawmakers overrode a veto by Hawaii Gov. David Ige this week.

 
Richard Branson, 71, reaches space in his own ship
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Swashbuckling entrepreneur Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday in his boldest adventure yet.