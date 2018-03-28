Nation and World

Hit-and-run in San Francisco kills 1, injures 3

The Associated Press
March 28, 2018 - 12:13 pm
 
Updated March 28, 2018 - 1:53 pm

SAN FRANCISCO — A driver struck five people with his car and fled Wednesday after a fight in a waterfront area of San Francisco, killing one and leaving three others with serious injuries, police and hospital officials said.

Another victim was in fair condition, San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said.

The incident appeared to be isolated and specific, and police did not believe the public was at risk, police spokesman Robert Rueca said.

The crash occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront a few miles from the city’s financial district. The driver remained at large.

Paul Lim, who works at nearby mechanical contractor Anderson Rowe & Buckley, told the San Francisco Chronicle a distraught bystander ran into the business asking for items to help stop the victims’ bleeding.

Lim said one person was being consoled by a friend screaming for help, and another one was moving very slowly.

