Hit-and-run in San Francisco leaves 4 critically injured

A driver got into an altercation with five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing Wednesday, San Francisco police said.

Aerial view above SOMA (south of Market) area of San Francisco. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — A driver got into an altercation with five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing Wednesday, San Francisco police said.

Police spokeswoman Giselle Linnane said four victims had life-threatening injuries. All five people were taken to a hospital.

Police did not have any additional information.

Paul Lim, who works at nearby mechanical contractor Anderson Rowe & Buckley, told the San Francisco Chronicle a distraught bystander ran into the business asking for items to help stop the victims’ bleeding.

Lim said one person was being consoled by a friend screaming for help, and another one was moving very slowly.