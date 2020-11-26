57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Holiday shopping trends: Adult Play-Doh; stores that ship

By Joseph Pisani and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 - 10:41 am
 
A KidiZoom Creator Cam by VTech is displayed at the Toy Fair, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in New ...
A KidiZoom Creator Cam by VTech is displayed at the Toy Fair, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in New York. The digital camera comes with a green screen and animated backgrounds allowing kids to go to outer space, get chased by T-Rex, or make things disappear. The camera comes with a tabletop tripod, which can also be used as a selfie stick. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — The pandemic is turning this into a holiday shopping season like no other. Toy companies are targeting stuck-at-home grown-ups with latte-smelling Play-Doh and Legos that turn into Warhols. Those who added a puppy to their family during the pandemic will see tons of gift options for their new furry friend. And with more people shopping online, stores are doing double duty as shipping centers to try to get gifts to doorsteps as fast as possible.

Here’s what to expect:

Toys for adults

Kids aren’t the only ones who need some fun. Toy companies are targeting bored adults stuck at home during the pandemic. Need something to fidget during your next Zoom meeting? Hasbro has new moldable Play-Doh varieties that smell like stuff grown-ups would recognize: lattes, fresh cut grass and smoked meats.

Lego, meanwhile, wants adults to put on their headphones and “forget about the rest of the world” while turning the plastic pieces in their new kits into hangable art, like Andy Warhol’s famous Marilyn Monroe portraits.

Marissa DiBartolo, editor in chief of toy review site The Toy Insider, says she’s seen more coloring books and challenging puzzles being designed with adults in mind.

From YouTube to the toy store

The canines on “Paw Patrol” better watch their tails. YouTube stars with millions of viewers are heading to the toy aisle, a place where TV cartoon characters used to rule.

It’s all because kids are spending so much time watching YouTube instead of cable TV, says DiBartolo. That’s made stars of the video-streaming site just as recognizable as those on Nickelodeon.

Figurines of Blippi, a man who wears orange suspenders and hosts educational kid videos on YouTube, are being sold at Target and Amazon. At Walmart, toys featuring Ryan Kaji, a kid who reviews toys on his Ryan’s World YouTube channel, have been hot sellers. Toy company VTech is playing into the trend in another way, selling a KidiZoom Creator camera that comes with a green screen so kids can add special effects and pretend to be YouTube influencers themselves.

And if you need another sign of just how big YouTube stars have become, a 42-foot-tall (13-meter-tall) balloon based on Kaji from Ryan’s World will appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year, floating next to TV icons like SpongeBob and, yes, Chase from “Paw Patrol.”

Stores as shipping hubs

Retailers including Walmart and Best Buy that were already using their locations as hubs to ship e-commerce orders are now coming up with new strategies to get even faster. The moves come as they face a holiday crunch expected to tax shipping networks and likely result in delivery delays.

Walmart this week launched a special program for the holidays. It has some of its online orders being fulfilled directly from stores using delivery services like Postmates and DoorDash instead of carriers like FedEx or UPS. The aim is to ensure customers will be able to get their orders quickly, even on the same day.

Meanwhile, Best Buy says that 340 of its stores are being specially designated to handle a higher volume of online orders, though all its stores ship e-commerce packages. Its goal: to have the 340 stores ship more than 70% of its ship-from-store units during the holiday quarter.

And then there are many small-to-medium sized businesses increasingly turning to operators of micro-warehouses — mini-shipping hubs that are located in urban areas — to help pack and delivery goods. Ben Jones is the CEO and founder of Ohi, which operates five micro-warehouses for various brands like sparkling tonic Olipop, or provides software for third parties at 115 locations for e-commerce fulfillment across the U.S. He says he’s seen more brands using his software because many aren’t able to guarantee delivery by Christmas via standard shipping if items are ordered after the first week of December.

Gifts for the pooch

More people adopted puppies and kittens during the pandemic, and stores are pouncing to cash in. Petco is selling matching pajamas for dogs and their humans with snow flakes and Christmas trees. And Chewy, the online pet store, is getting more personal, inscribing pets names into bandanas, bowls or beds.

Consulting firm Deloitte expects half of shoppers to spend some of their money on pet treats and other supplies this holiday season.

Forget about impulse shopping

It’s not just frenzied crowds that will be absent this holiday season. So will impulse shopping — the practice of throwing in extra items like toys or bath balms as shoppers go in and out of the aisles.

Typically, 25% of holiday shopping is based on impulse, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor at NPD Group, a market research firm. This year, Cohen said he expects that figure to drop to about 10% as shoppers dramatically shift their buying online to avoid physical stores. And when they do go to stores, customers will be buying with a purpose, picking up things they need as they try to minimize exposure to COVID-19

“Impulse shopping is the icing on the cake,” Cohen said. “It is the difference between a successful profitable holiday and a ho hum holiday.”

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Nye County commissioner faces charges related to CARES Act
Nye County commissioner faces charges related to CARES Act
3
Nevada tops 3K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time
Nevada tops 3K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time
4
Raiders have long-term defensive issues to correct
Raiders have long-term defensive issues to correct
5
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nurse Jessica Franz, shows a photo of her mother-in-law, Elaine Franz, outside Olathe Medical C ...
‘It’s a painful Thanksgiving. You don’t even know, should you celebrate?’
By Regina Garcia Cano, Matt Sedensky and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

The family is having their traditional meal of turkey, yams, green beans and rice and beans — butVivian Zayas is removing a seat from the table at her home in Deer Park, New York, this year and putting her mother’s walker in its place as a reminder of the loss.

Bryant de Venecia poses for a photo with his paddleboard in Honolulu, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. ...
Some Hawaiians embrace tourist-free state during pandemic
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Locals, many of whom depend on tourism jobs, have long felt ambivalence about living in an island paradise that relies heavily on visitor spending, but many saw an upshot to a health crisis that threatened their livelihoods.

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix in July 2020 ...
Arizona halts some transfers of patients from Nevada, other states
By Paul Davenport The Associated Press

With Arizona hospitals admitting increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, state health officials said Wednesday that they suspended some transfers of patients from other states.

 
California sees new high in coronavirus cases
By Brian Melley and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California reported a record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday as Los Angeles restaurants prepared to close for three weeks.

In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national secu ...
Trump pardons former national security advisor Flynn
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim at the Russia probe.

In this photo provided by Utah sports writer Andy Larsen are a childhood piggybank, right, and ...
Spare change tweet generates big money for COVID aid
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

As sportswriter Andy Larsen was sorting his spare change — some from a childhood piggy bank shaped like SpongeBob SquarePants — it struck him: Other people in Utah could use the money more than he could.

 
Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving address
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to “steel our spines” for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to ...
Mask up: Vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the U.S. and Americans can once again go to the movies, cheer at an NBA game or give Grandma a hug.