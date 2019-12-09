55°F
Nation and World

Holy family seen as caged refugees in church’s nativity scene

The Associated Press
December 8, 2019 - 5:53 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A Methodist church in California has unveiled a nativity scene depicting Jesus, Mary and Joseph as refugees in cages.

The Los Angeles Times reports the display at the Claremont United Methodist Church is stoking debate related to the the Trump administration’s separation policies at the U.S. southern border.

The display shows classic nativity figurines of Joseph and Mary in cages on either side of a cage containing the manger of Jesus.

The Rev. Karen Clark Ristine says the church uses its annual nativity scene to tackle a societal issue, such as the homeless population of Southern California.

Ristine says a more traditional nativity scene is displayed inside the church, which serves a congregation of about 300 people.

The Trump administration faced broad criticism for separating children from their families while they were detained at the southern border before the president ordered an end to the practice in 2018.

