39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Home that narrowly survived Palisades fire is split in half by landslide

A DWP worker inspects a home that survived the Palisades fire only to be destroyed in a landsli ...
A DWP worker inspects a home that survived the Palisades fire only to be destroyed in a landslide on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
More Stories
A Southwest Airlines plane about to take off at Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas on Wednesda ...
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested in cockpit after accused of DUI
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the Atlantic Council, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2 ...
At final State Department briefing, Blinken defends US policy on Gaza
Israeli youths chant slogans and carry mock coffins draped in Israel's national flag during a p ...
Netanyahu: Deal to release hostages reached
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives his farewell add ...
Biden warns of ‘oligarchy’ of ultra-rich, ‘tech-industrial complex’ running US
Summer Lin Los Angeles Times
January 17, 2025 - 8:19 am
 

LOS ANGELES — A Pacific Palisades home that narrowly survived the fire that rampaged through the community was heavily damaged by a landslide this week.

Photos of the wreckage showed the single-family home split completely in half. The nearly 1,000-square-foot house was listed for rent on Zillow last year.

Bryan Kirkwood, who was hired to provide security for houses that survived the fire, told KTLA-TV that the mudslide probably originated from a home located just above.

“This is devastating. I didn’t realize it was this bad,” Kirkwood told the station. “I didn’t see the news, got out here and looked and it didn’t hit me until now. Wow. This is a big deal.”

Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said the agency is working with the California Department of Transportation to try to bolster areas where the fires burned and the soil is fragile.

“To address this, we are developing plans for both areas to capture and hold this debris back as much as we can during a rain event,” Pestrella said during a news conference Thursday.

Landslides can be triggered by rainfall — or, in this case, water from the lengthy firefight — saturating weak or loose soil, causing it to slide downhill.

“No matter where you live in L.A. County, if you have slopes behind your homes or you’re located on top of a slope, these slopes have become fragile,” Pestrella said. “The soil that is supporting your home [has] all become fragile and damaged, due to the events that we’ve had, wind included. … There are mud and debris flow hazards that are existing even when it’s not raining, so we want people to be very careful.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli youths chant slogans and carry mock coffins draped in Israel's national flag during a p ...
Netanyahu: Deal to release hostages reached
By Tia Goldenberg, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last minute snags in finalizing a ceasefire.

People visit the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and ab ...
Mediators tout a Gaza ceasefire deal, plan to free hostages
By Najib Jobain, Samy Magdy and Josef Federman Associated Press

While Qatar’s prime minister said the deal would go into effect on Sunday, Israel said final details still need ironing out.

A helicopter drops water while fighting the Auto Fire in Ventura County, Calif., on Monday, Jan ...
Southern California winds ease, but expected to intensify overnight
By Christopher Weber, Julie Watson and John Seewer The Associated Press

With winds not reaching dangerous levels Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service pushed back its dire warning of critical fire weather until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

MORE STORIES