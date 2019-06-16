Hong Kong pro-democracy activists reject apology

It was the second straight Sunday of demonstrations by Hong Kong residents worried over China’s expanding influence in the former British colony.

Protesters gather into the night against an unpopular extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong citizens marched for hours Sunday in a massive protest that drew a late-in-the-day apology from the city's top leader for her handling of legislation that has stoked fears of expanding control from Beijing in this former British colony. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Supporters wear masks with bloody flowers painting for mourning to proposed extradition bill outside of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong residents Sunday continued their massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A supporter holds a slogan to oppose the Hong Kong extradition law outside of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong residents Sunday continued their massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong residents were gathering Sunday for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters place a raincoat bearing the words "Cold blooded black police, Carrie Lam kill Hong Kong" on the site where a man fell to his death a day earlier after hanging a protest banner on the scaffolding of a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong was bracing Sunday for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG — Pro-democracy activists helping to drive mass protests in Hong Kong over a proposed extradition law have rejected an apology issued by the city’s leader.

Leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front said Sunday that they estimated almost 2 million people had marched to demand Chief Executive Carrie Lam scrap the legislation and resign. Police have not issued an estimate of the crowd size.

Many remained gathered outside the city government’s headquarters after the march, apparently planning to spend the night there.

The activists said the written apology Lam issued late Sunday showed she was not listening to the voices of the people.