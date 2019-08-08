86°F
Nation and World

Honolulu officials investigate arsons at 3 Waikiki hotels

By Audrey McAvoy and Caleb Jones The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 7:49 pm
 

HONOLULU — Hawaii authorities were investigating three fires that were intentionally set in different high-rise resort hotels near Waikiki Beach over the past few days, officials said Wednesday.

A blaze on Monday caused $1.8 million in damage at the 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. The fire was near a storage room on the 14th floor.

Each fire began at night in a hallway on a floor with guest rooms, Honolulu Fire Department Captain Scot Seguirant said.

No one was injured in the fires. Two of the hotels were partially evacuated.

Firefighters have referred the case to police for investigation.

Police declined to comment and have not released any information about possible suspects, methods or a motive.

Police wouldn’t say if more officers were being sent to patrol the popular tourist area. An Associated Press request to interview Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard was declined.

The first fire caused $4,000 in damage Sunday at the Alohilani Resort.

A fire Tuesday night broke out on the 28th floor of the 38-story Hilton Hawaiian Grand Waikikian.

Hotel security put out the flames with a fire extinguisher after it caused $10,000 in damage, police said.

Matt Kim of San Francisco, who is visiting the islands with his family, said he saw the road to the Grand Waikikian was closed Tuesday but had no idea there had been a case of arson.

“That’s pretty scary, especially security wise,” said Kim, who is staying at the sprawling Hilton complex in Waikiki.

He said he would like to see more foot patrols around the area but doesn’t plan to change hotels unless officials recommend he do so.

Marc and Mariam Walkowski of Grand Rapids, Michigan, were sitting outside the Alohilani hotel on Wednesday, but didn’t know there had been a case of arson there three days earlier.

The couple, who is staying on the 16th floor of a nearby Courtyard Marriott, had walked by the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger on Monday.

“The streets were pretty flooded with tourists and people from the hotel,” Marc Walkowski said. “It appeared that they evacuated nearly everybody.”

People were taking photos and video and were calm, he said.

“There’s a lot of hotels in this area so I’m not concerned that ours would be a target, but you never know,” he said. “We weren’t aware that it was arson, we assumed it was an accident.”

His wife said they don’t plan to do anything differently because of the fires. They’ll be careful and not dwell too much on the negative.

“Obviously it’s Hawaii and we’re enjoying that,” she said.

