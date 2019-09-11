77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Hospital says 5 victims in Tallahassee stabbings at business

The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 8:48 am
 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida’s capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says none of the victims are in critical condition after the stabbing Wednesday morning at a Dyke Industries facility in Tallahassee.

Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and another two are in good condition.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller wouldn’t say what the motive or what weapon was used during the stabbings at the business which distributes residential and commercial supplies such as doors and windows.

The Tallahassee Police Department says in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. Tallahassee police say the stabbing victims required immediate medical attention.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Members of the fire rescue team Task Force 8, from Gainesville, Florida, help remove a body one ...
Tentative list of missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names

The Bahamas government says there are 2,500 people on its list of those missing after Hurricane Dorian. But the names have yet to be cross-checked against the lists of people evacuated.

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities ...
In trade fights, Trump stirs up US allies, too
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

From Europe to Japan, President Trump has stirred up under-the-radar trade disputes that potentially could erupt within weeks or months with damaging consequences.

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jef ...
France pleads with victims to come forward in Epstein sex probe
By John Leicester The Associated Press

French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, and say they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as victims.

In an April 18, 2018, file photo, National security adviser John Bolton, left, listens to Presi ...
Never expected to last, how the Bolton-Trump union came apart
By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

This account of how their relationship unraveled is based on interviews with current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

North Carolina 9th district Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop celebrates his victor ...
GOP holds NC House seat, shows frailty in suburbs
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Conservative Republican Dan Bishop won a special election for an open House seat in North Carolina, averting a demoralizing Democratic capture of a district the GOP has held for nearly six decades.

A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Tra ...
18 years later, America vows to ‘never forget’ 9/11
By Karen Matthews and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders.

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks ...
Iran pleads with US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president urged the U.S. on Wednesday to “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

FILE - In this Monday, July 1, 2019 file photo, homeless people move their belongings from a st ...
Trump officials get look at homeless crisis in Los Angeles
By Michael R. Blood The Associated Press

In July, Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a public invitation for Trump to walk the streets with him and see the suffering and squalid conditions.