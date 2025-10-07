Hostages’ families: ‘Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize’

The families of Israeli hostages sent a letter to members of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, recommending that the award be given to President Donald Trump.

“For the first time in many months, we truly have hope that our nightmare will soon end,” the letter read. “We are confident that the president will not rest and will not stop until the last hostage is returned, the war ends, and peace and prosperity are restored to the Middle East.”

The families added that after nearly two years of “nightmare,” they had reached a critical turning point. “Trump has made the release of the hostages a top priority since the start of his term.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize was established to honor those who have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the promotion of peace congresses,” the letter continued. “President Trump embodies that vision. He didn’t just talk about peace – he achieved it.”

Trump has expressed a keen interest in winning the prize and has actively sought it. Speaking at the UN General Assembly last week, he said that “everyone says he should get the Nobel Peace Prize,” and since returning to the White House, he has claimed to have “ended seven wars,” including conflicts between Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, and tensions involving Egypt and Ethiopia, where he said his diplomacy brought “real breakthroughs.”

Despite the letter, betting sites currently rank Trump well behind the leading candidates for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The laureates will be announced on Friday, and Trump is still not considered a frontrunner.