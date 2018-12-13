Hotel clerk at Disney World accused of stealing $48K

A former front-desk clerk at Walt Disney World is accused of making $48,000 in fake credit-card refunds that he transferred to himself.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A former front-desk clerk at Walt Disney World is accused of making $48,000 in fake credit-card refunds that he transferred to himself.

Jamaica Hall is now facing a charge of second-degree grand theft after his arrest Sunday.

Court records show he was being held in jail on $10,000 bond. The records show no attorney listed for him.

According to an investigative report, the 31-year-old Hall made 107 fraudulent credit-card refunds and applied the amount to his debit card account from April to December 2016.

A Disney security investigator first noticed the transactions two years ago and made a complaint to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in March 2017.

A formal charge wasn’t filed until late last month.

Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori says no money belonging to guests was involved.