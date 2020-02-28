70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Houston-area teen accused of shooting nephew while taking selfie

The Associated Press
February 27, 2020 - 4:53 pm
 

HOUSTON — A Houston-area teen was in jail Thursday after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account.

Caitlyn Smith, 19, was being held in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. Bond has been set at $20,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith told investigators that she was babysitting her nephew Tuesday at her suburban apartment on Houston’s northern fringe. She took a 9-millimeter handgun from a compartment in a couch and shot cellphone video for her Instagram account of herself pointing the gun in different directions, finger on the trigger.

She racked the slide of the gun, ejecting a live bullet on the floor. She said that after completing the video, she was having trouble removing the magazine clip, squeezed the trigger in an effort to loosen the clip, believing the safety was on. Instead, the gun fired, wounding her nephew in the abdomen.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the child was in serious condition at a Houston hospital and was expected to recover. The public defender representing Smith did not return a message seeking comment.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
High water from a water main break floods Clinton Drive just east of the East Loop 610 on Thurs ...
Drivers stranded, schools closed after Houston water main break
The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Businesses and schools shut down Thursday after a main line from a plant that supplies water to about half of Houston burst open, submerging vehicles on a flooded freeway and prompting emergency officials in the nation’s fourth-largest city to deploy tanker trucks to mitigate any fire hazards.

Police are seen outside of a house near Potomac and Courtland after a shooting at Molson Coors, ...
Brewery gunman built weapons from mail-order parts, neighbors say
By Gretchen Ehlke and Todd Richmond The Associated Press

Authorities said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill opened fire at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. complex on Wednesday, killing five male employees before turning his gun on himself.

A man wearing a protective mask waits at the arrival hall in Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, ...
Virus continues spread, as world hunts solutions
The Associated Press

More and more countries are reporting cases of the new coronavirus. Governments and doctors on the front lines are scrambling for solutions and everyday life around the globe is being disrupted.

Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that ...
Neo-Nazi leaders face conspiracy charges on both coasts
By Matthew Barakat and Gene Johnson The Associated Press

Investigators warned several of the intended victims before they received the intimidating communications, indicating that they were monitoring the people making the threats.

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 202 ...
Gunman at Milwaukee brewery kills 5 before taking own life
By Carrie Antlfinger and Gretchen Ehlke The Associated Press

Authorities offered no immediate motive for the attack and did not release details about the shooter or how the shooting unfolded.

FILE - In this Sep. 21, 2018, file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris a ...
$53M fine for Boston blasts that damaged homes, killed 1
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Residents and public officials lashed out at the company for not adequately responding and called for officials to be held accountable.

Pope Francis salutes faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican before leaving after his wee ...
During virus crisis, Pope observes usual Ash Wednesday customs
By Nicole Winfield and Jim Gomez The Associated Press

Neither the priests nor the faithful wore face masks, but Rome has largely been spared the virus as Italy’s national case count grew to 400.