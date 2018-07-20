Houston doctor fatally shot while on bike, had treated Bush

Houston police say a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was fatally shot as he rode his bicycle through the city’s Texas Medical Center by an unidentified man also on a bike.

Former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston in 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Houston police say a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush was fatally shot as he rode his bicycle through the city’s Texas Medical Center by an unidentified man also on a bike.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Friday as Dr. Mark Hausknecht was going northbound through the medical center.

Finner says the suspect rode past Hausknecht, turned and fired two shots.

Hausknecht, hit at least once, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Hausknecht, who worked for Houston Methodist Hospital, treated Bush in 2000 for an irregular heartbeat.

In a statement, Bush offered his condolences, saying he would always be grateful for Hausknecht’s “compassionate care.”

Finner says the search continues for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.