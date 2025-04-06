78°F
Nation and World

Houthis say U.S. strikes kill 4; Trump’s bombing video suggests higher overall death toll

Yemenis pray the mass Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan ...
Yemenis pray the mass Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
April 6, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Suspected U.S. airstrikes killed at least four people Sunday in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run health ministry said, while a bombing video posted by President Donald Trump suggested casualties in the overall campaign may be higher than the terrorist group acknowledges.

The strikes in Sanaa hit a home and injured 16 other people, the ministry said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian-backed Houthis said suspected U.S. airstrikes killed at least two people overnight in Houthi stronghold Saada and wounded nine others. Footage aired by the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel showed a strike collapsing what appeared to be a two-story building.

The intense campaign of U.S. airstrikes targeting the terrorists over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters — related to the Israel-Hamas war — has killed at least 69 people, according to casualty figures released by the Houthis.

The Houthis have not acknowledged any casualties among their security and military leadership — something challenged after an online video posted by Trump.

On Saturday, Trump posted what appeared to be black-and-white video from a drone showing over 70 people gathered in a circle. An explosion detonates during the 25-second video. A massive crater is left in its wake.

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack,” Trump claimed, without offering a location or any other details about the strike. “Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!”

The U.S. military’s Central Command, which oversees Mideast military operations, has not published the video nor offered specific details about the strikes it has conducted since March 15. The White House has said over 200 strikes have targeted the Houthis.

The Houthi-controlled SABA news agency in Yemen, citing an anonymous source, described the bombing as targeting “a social Eid visit in Hodeida governorate. SABA had published images of other commanders meeting fighters during the holiday, though not any high-level Houthi officials.

Moammar al-Eryani, the information minister for Yemen’s exiled government opposing the Houthis, claimed the strike killed some 70 Houthi fighters and leaders, as well as “experts” from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors from November 2023 until January of this year. They also launched attacks targeting American warships without success.

MORE STORIES